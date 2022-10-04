Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Trio of playing bears get tangled up in Halloween light display in Monrovia

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The classic tale of the three bears never had them getting tangled up in Halloween spiderweb lights.

The bears pause before they literally get wrapped up in spiderweb lights. (credit: Ashley Howe)

A mother bear and her two cubs came upon a Halloween light display in Monrovia, and apparently found it irresistible. The owner of the display caught them on video, carousing among the lights, and eventually getting tangled up in them.

The video was posted to TikTok by ashlillycat888, who said it had taken her two hours to put up the lights — and just five minutes for the bears to wreck the display.

"The bears briefly got tangled, but left the remnants of my web in the street," the video said.

"Rip Halloween web lights," she added in the caption.

