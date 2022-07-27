Caught on video: Stolen Amazon delivery van leads wild chase after Riverside home invasion robberies

A Las Vegas man faces a string of criminal charges in court Wednesday after police say he carjacked an Amazon delivery van after two home invasion robberies in Riverside, then led officers on a wild car chase, hitting several cars in the process.

Quintin Jarnall Larks, 32, was arrested Monday evening at the end of the wild chase, in which an Amazon delivery van barreled through city streets, drove the wrong way, and hit at least three vehicles on the 60 Freeway.

The crime spree began Monday at about 5:15 p.m., when police were first called to reports of two home invasion robberies at a mobile home park in the 2900 block of Atlanta Avenue in Riverside. As they were responding, officers learned the suspect in the home invasion robberies just carjacked an Amazon delivery van, driving it away from the mobile home park, according to Riverside police.

Police tracked the stolen delivery van using GPS, as reports started pouring in of an Amazon van hitting parked cars along Arlington Avenue. Officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle at Arlington and Victoria avenues, but the suspect drove off, leading the officers in a pursuit through city streets toward the 60 Freeway, police said.

(credit: Riverside Police Department)

Video from the Riverside Police Department helicopter shows the van crossing the center median along Martin Luther King Boulevard and hitting a vehicle at Canyon Crest Drive just before getting onto the eastbound 60 Freeway. On the freeway, the van is seen hitting at least vehicles in motion, including a pickup truck. But that last collision left the delivery van inoperable, so the suspect jumped out of it just west of Day Street and ran across the westbound lanes, then tried to climb the vines on a tall barrier wall. Video shows the suspect failed to climb the wall, so he stumbled back to the freeway shoulder, where he surrendered.

No serious injuries were reported to any of the people who were attacked, robbed, or whose vehicles were hit during the chase.

Larks faces charges of attempted murder, home invasion robbery, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, reckless evading of police, and driving under the influence of drugs causing injury. He is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.