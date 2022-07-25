Caught on video: Burglars ransack jewelry and watch repair shop in Pico-Robertson area

A pair of burglars were caught on video ransacking a jewelry and watch repair shop in the Pico-Robertson District.

The break-in happened Sunday at about 4:30 a.m. in the 9000 block of West Pico Boulevard. One of the men broke a window to get in, and the pair stole watches and jewelry estimated to be worth $150,000.

Menachem Kashanian stopped to help the store owner clean up, and described how the burglars got in.

"This is the crazy part. They spray painted the cameras on their way in, but we captured some of them doing their things, there was masks, orange jacket, hats, gloves," Kashanian said. "They came out of their car and they just started [unintelligible] things with a sledgehammer, then things into their bags."

Kashanian says the burglars also visited another store across the street and spray painted their cameras, but apparently did not break in.

The owner, Hooshmand Talasazan, said his store had been hit by burglars before.

Police did not release suspect information, but security video showed at least two men in the store, including one who wore a bright orange hooded sweatshirt, a dark cap, dark glasses, and a blue medical-style face mask.