Caught on video: A Mustang flies down a Grand Terrace street and slams into home

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A Mustang flies down a Grand Terrace residential street and slams into home
A Mustang flies down a Grand Terrace residential street and slams into home 01:18

The driver of a Mustang walked away with two citations after careening down a Grand Terrace residential street and crashing into a home Thursday night. Amazingly, no one was hurt.

Video shows the car careening down the street, catching air going over two bumps, then flying into the home.

car-mid-air.jpg
Video shows a Mustang flying into a Grand Terrace home after speeding down a street and running a stop sign.  ONSCENE.TV

Around 7 p.m., multiple 911 calls were made for the loud crashing noise heard by neighbors on Pico Street. 

San Bernardino County Sheriff's and fire officials responded to find the driver out of their car, with no injuries. Authorities said the driver was cited for running a stop sign and for driving without a license. 

No one in the home was injured either. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 29, 2023 / 1:04 PM

First published on September 29, 2023 / 1:04 PM

