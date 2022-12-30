Watch CBS News
Caught on camera: Silver Lake marijuana dispensary burglarized

Six suspects, several cars and hundreds of pounds of marijuana and other pot products were stolen from a dispensary in Silver Lake on Wednesday.

Security cameras captured the coordinated break-in.

Several suspects climbed a fence and broke the lock on the back door of the store, then transported the stole goods to waiting getaway cars.

The owners of Silver Lake Caregivers Group say this is the biggest burglary in its history.

December 30, 2022

