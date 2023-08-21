Watch CBS News
Caught on camera: Massive river of mud and debris rushes down Wrightwood hillside

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Tropical Storm Hilary creates a massive river of mud and debris in Wrightwood
Tropical Storm Hilary creates a massive river of mud and debris in Wrightwood 01:13

On Sunday afternoon, the sheer amount of rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary created a river of mud and debris that was filmed rushing down a hillside near State Route 2 in Wrightwood. 

Facebook user Benny JD sent KCAL News a video he had taken capturing the moment the mudflow rushed just feet from where he was standing. 

The inclement weather from Tropical Storm Hilary has closed parts of SR-2, also known as the Angeles Crest Highway, in the Angeles National Forest. 

Both directions have been closed around the affected area between CA-39/N. San Gabriel Canyon Road and Mount Wilson Red Box Road 

Caltrans District 8 advised drivers to stay off the SR-2 as flash floods, high winds and rain have made the road dangerous to pass through. 

The attached video was sent in by a KCAL News viewer. If you have photos or videos of Tropical Storm Hilary's impact on Southern California, submit them to kcalnews.com/share

First published on August 20, 2023 / 10:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

