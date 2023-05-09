Caught on Camera: Man behind wheel of Mustang goes on rampage while trying to flee scene of crash in Woodland Hills

A Woodland Hills man has been arrested and charged after he was caught on camera trying to flee from the scene of a crash last week, ramming into four other cars in the process.

The wild video shows 22-year-old Seth Lee Pointe, behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang after a fender bender on Ventura Boulevard last Wednesday. Moments after the initial crash, Pointe can be seen pinballing around as he attempts to flee from the area.

John Crawford, who owns a company near the spot of the incident, said that the whole incident appears to have been more drawn out than just the fender bender and the minutes after.

"I think it started a few blocks prior, because the two trucks — box truck and F150 — boxed him in," Crawford said. "He might have felt trapped, but he might have been up to something."

One of the drivers involved in the incident says that's exactly the case.

"He ended up rear-ending someone, so I pull up next to him and didn't let him leave," said Paul Sampietro, one of the drivers who successfully blocked the Mustang from fleeing. "Just started banging into everyone to try and escape."

When the rampage finally came to an end, Pointe sat in the car and called his father — who the car is registered to.

He was first taken to a hospital to get looked at before he was arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Pointe posted bail and is expected back in court at the end of May.