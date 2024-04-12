Cat allegedly tortured and killed by suspected serial animal abuser

Los Angeles County deputies arrested a man they believe could be a serial animal abuser after he allegedly tortured a cat to death.

Security camera video shows a man investigators believe is Rogelio Diaz walking across a busy street in Lawndale before stopping outside a home and picking up a cat. The pet, Mimi, seemed to squirm in the man's arms, trying to escape.

"I seen a guy leaning down with gloves so I told my daughter to go outside because I think someone took the cat," Mimi's owner said. "She thought the cat was going to lie, but she was too hurt, and she died in my daughter's arms."

The mother asked to stay anonymous because she was scared of Diaz.

"If he did it to a cat, he could do it to a child," she said.

Because of the nature of the crime, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department believes Diaz is responsible for multiple animal abuse crimes across multiple cities in the South Bay.

"The cat was on the sidewalk, agonizing, because he had tortured the cat for 11 minutes,"

Deputies used the security video to track down Diaz and arrest him.

He is being held without bond.

Deputies urged anyone with information about this case or any other similar incidents to call Detective D. Ramirez at (323) 820-6761 or the South Los Angeles Sheriff's Station at (323) 820-6700.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit their website.