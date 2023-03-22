Case against 'Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Justin Roiland dismissed

Prosecutors Wednesday dismissed a domestic violence case against the co-creator of the animated comedy "Rick and Morty," according to one of his attorneys.

Justin Roiland was charged in May 2020 with corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and false imprisonment, both felonies, stemming from a conflict with a woman he was dating on Jan. 19, 2020.

"Justice finally prevailed on this one," Roiland's attorney Kate Corrigan said. "I think the DA's office should be commended for doing the due diligence that they underwent. To dismiss a case like this is a huge step. They considered all the materials we provided them and they ultimately did the right thing."

The company that produces the show announced in January that it had cut ties with Roiland.

"Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," according to the statement from Warner Bros. Discovery. "`Rick and Morty' will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7."

Roiland voiced the show's two title characters.

Although he said in a social media post Wednesday that he was "thankful the case has been dismissed," he added: "I'm thankful that this case has been dismissed, but, at the same time, I'm still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process. Most of all, I'm disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me `canceled.'"

Roiland said of his future plans that he was "determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name."

Another Roiland attorney, Ed Welbourn, said his client was "relieved. We've known the truth about what happened the whole time. It was just a matter of giving the DA's office all of the evidence. We were confident that once that happened we'd end up with the result we have now."