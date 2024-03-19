Casa Vega owner says insurance policy dropped over repeat crime in Sherman Oaks

The owner of Casa Vega, a Sherman Oaks staple, says that their insurance carrier has dropped their policy because of repeat incidents like arson, robbery and property damage — highlighted by a fire that broke out over the weekend.

Christy Vega, who now runs her family's beloved restaurant which has operated on Ventura Boulevard since the 1950s, says that the recent fire, which was lit in the parking lot over the weekend is just the latest in a string of troubling events.

"It was terrifying, because next to the dumpster is our grease trap," Vega said. "So, if that would have caught fire there would have been an explosion."

Security cameras from the restaurant clearly show as three people, one of whom is pushing a stroller, set fire to her dumpsters. She says that it's nothing out of the ordinary on Ventura Boulevard.

"We've been robbed multiple times. We've had crazy property damage due to the vagrants," Vega said. "They tore out all the wiring for our neon signs, which cost $25,000."

Adding to her stress, Casa Vega's insurance provider dropped their policy last week, saying that the constant incidents are too much to cover.

"All our insurance carriers are dropping us because if the town is not going to prosecute crime, then insurance is not going to insure us. So, my policy was dropped," she said. "Sherman Oaks has just become a battleground for vagrants and small crime. Everyone knows there's no consequences."

Insurance experts like Janet Ruiz say that Vega still has some options left, even after having her policy canceled.

Ruiz, with the Insurance Information Institute, says that companies will work with business owners to help them mitigate risks.

"It should include things like security cameras, alarms, really good locking mechanisms," Ruiz said. "The way it's set up to make sure it's harder for someone to come in and commit a crime."

Vega says she's already taken steps to protect her business.

"In addition to the $100,000 I have to now pay for armed security to keep the property safe while we're still operating, I've also spent $200,000 erecting the patio to keep the vagrants out," she said. "I've had well over $80,000 in property damage I've never been able to submit to insurance."

She says it's time for the city do its part before more of their beloved neighborhood gets destroyed.

"The small businesses are the true victims of this homeless crisis."