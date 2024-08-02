Carrie Underwood returns to 'American Idol' 20 years later as a judge

Carrie Underwood will be the next singer to be a judge on "American Idol," filling Katy Perry's spot after her departure in May 2024.

Underwood, who has won eight Grammy Awards, will be joining Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie for the franchise's 23rd season set to premiere in spring 2025. Both Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have been judges on the show for the past seven season.

The country singer will be the first "American Idol" alum to become a judge, who first rose to fame after she won the singing competition in 2005.

The announcement was made in a YouTube video with Underwood saying, "I'm proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show, and I'm so proud of everything that I've accomplished since."

Underwood will be replacing Katy Perry, who served as a judge alongside Bryan and Richie for seven seasons. The "Teenage Dream" singer announced her departure on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in February 2024.

Auditions for the upcoming season of "American Idol" kick off Monday, Aug. 12.