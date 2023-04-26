Late Carrie Fisher to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on "Star Wars" Day

The late actress Carrie Fisher will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday.

The icon, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" trilogy, will have her name memorialized on Hollywood Boulevard near the El Capitan Theatre on May 4, "Star Wars" Day — joining her galactic co-stars, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, who already have stars on the Walk of Fame.

"I am happy to add that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds," Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement.

Carrie Fisher attends the 7th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 14, 2015, in Hollywood, California. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Hamill reacted to the news on Twitter, calling the honor "long overdue & so well deserved."

Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, will be accepting the star on behalf of her mother, according to the statement.

Fisher, who followed the footsteps of her star parents into show business, made her debut in the film "Shampoo" and appeared in other hits such as "When Harry Met Sally" and "The Blues Brothers."

Her television credits included "Laverne and Shirley," "Sex and the City" and "30 Rock."

Along with her acting credits, Fisher boasted a successful writing career, publishing three novels and two memoirs, and penning the screenplay for the 1990 Meryl Streep film "Postcards from the Edge."

Fisher died in 2016 at the age of 60 after falling ill on a flight.