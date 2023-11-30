Carport fire leaves multiple cars destroyed in Carson

Several cars damaged after massive fire erupts at carport in Carson

Several cars were destroyed when a massive fire broke out in an apartment complex carport late Wednesday evening, leaving several residents without transportation.

The fire, which erupted a little before 5 a.m. at the Mariner's Village Park complex located near the 110 Freeway, spread quickly between the vehicles, five of which were damaged.

Residents recalled hearing "a lot of popping" and a "very loud explosion" as the flames ripped through the carport.

While the destructive blaze is worrisome, some who live in the apartments say it isn't necessarily a surprise.

"Last year in September the same thing happened," said Brett Montano. "It wasn't as bad. The fire department got here very quickly."

Montano believes that he has a hunch as to how the fire started, pointing to a homeless encampment near the carport that has been in the area for years.

"We've just been having a lot of problems with the homeless coming in here, breaking into the cars."

Charlie Albarenga, another resident living at the complex, disagrees.

"I don't think it's related with the homeless," Albarenga said. "We have security. Security 24 hours right here and the gates are closed."

Montano says that he and several of his neighbors plan to file a formal complaint with the city as they search for a resolution, after months of inactivity from law enforcement.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Investigators are still working on an exact cause fo what prompted the fire to erupt late Wednesday.