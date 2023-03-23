Watch CBS News
Carjacking suspect arrested in Culver City; police searching for accomplice

By KCAL-News Staff

Police on Wednesday announced that they had taken a carjacking suspect into custody in Culver City and that they were still searching for an accomplice in the incident that occurred over the weekend. 

According to Culver City Police Department, the crime happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening near Blanco Park, in the 5800 block of Sawtelle Bouelvard, when a 65-year-old man was carjacked. 

"The victim had been dragged alongside the vehicle as the suspects drove away," CCPD said in a statement.

He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. 

As they continued to investigate the incident, detectives learned that the suspects, one of whom was armed, were allegedly males in their 20s. 

"CCPD detectives tirelessly conducted their follow-up investigation and identified one of the two suspects involved," the statement said, noting how during a surveillance operation near the scene of the crime on Monday, investigators spotted a "juvenile suspect driving the victim's stolen vehicle."

He was taken into custody.

As they continue to search for the second suspect, police ask anyone with information to contact them at (310) 253-6306.

March 22, 2023 / 7:23 PM

