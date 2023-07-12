Watch CBS News
Carjacked vehicle smashes into illegal downtown L.A. marijuana dispensary

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A carjacked vehicle was used to smash into an illegal marijuana dispensary in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, and the suspects got away.

Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of shots fired near Hooper Avenue and 15th Avenue in downtown L.A. at about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

A black car was driven through a steel-roller front gate at an illegal marijuana dispensary near the intersection.

Five to six suspects reportedly carjacked the driver at Washington Blvd. and Central Ave., about a half-mile away, and put the driver in the trunk of the vehicle, then drove to the dispensary and drove through the front of the building, possibly in reverse.

The victim was reportedly released at the scene of the break-in.

The suspects fled in an undescribed second vehicle and remained at large Wednesday morning.

It was not immediately clear what was stolen from the scene of the break-in.

The carjacked driver was unharmed and was cooperating with police. 

