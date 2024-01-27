Cargo theft suspect arrested with $1.2 million worth of copper and brass, other stolen property

Authorities have arrested a man for allegedly receiving stolen property, including $1.2 million in copper and brass.

Weapons and metals seized by investigators during a search warrant at Aleksanian's home in Acton. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Khatchik Aleksanian, 44, was arrested on Friday when Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Major Crimes Bureau Organized Retail Theft and Cargo Theft Taskforce members served a search warrant at a home in an unincorporated area of Acton.

Investigators say that the cargo load of metals was stolen from Chicago and dispersed through various locations around Los Angeles County.

During the search warrant, they located more than 130,000 pounds of copper and brass, worth more than $1.2 million, 50 brand-new big rig tires worth an estimated $50,000 and 10 firearms, including handguns, rifles and other assault weapons, all of which were accessible and in the proximity of a minor at the location.

Aleksanian was arrested and booked on suspicion of receiving stolen property and child endangerment. He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

He is due in court on Tuesday at the Antelope Valley Court House.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (562) 946-7270.