Watch CBS News
Local News

Cargo theft crew arrested with $9.5 million stash of stolen goods

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Officers arrested a Downey man and woman on Tuesday accused of having a warehouse filled with $9.5 million of goods they allegedly stole from big box retailers.

The California Highway Patrol arrested Manuel Alfredo Revolorio and Alondra Ramirez Cuevas after raiding multiple locations tied to their organized cargo theft ring. During the searches, officers recovered items stolen from over a dozen big box retailers in Southern California. 

The goods ranched from shoes, clothing electronics and even perishables. While the companies estimated about $9.5 million in stolen goods, they are still calculating the final total. 

Revolorio was connected to a similar raid where officers recovered $9 million of stolen property in February of this year. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 6:01 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.