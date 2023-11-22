Cargo theft crew arrested with $9.5 million stash of stolen goods

Officers arrested a Downey man and woman on Tuesday accused of having a warehouse filled with $9.5 million of goods they allegedly stole from big box retailers.

The California Highway Patrol arrested Manuel Alfredo Revolorio and Alondra Ramirez Cuevas after raiding multiple locations tied to their organized cargo theft ring. During the searches, officers recovered items stolen from over a dozen big box retailers in Southern California.

The goods ranched from shoes, clothing electronics and even perishables. While the companies estimated about $9.5 million in stolen goods, they are still calculating the final total.

Revolorio was connected to a similar raid where officers recovered $9 million of stolen property in February of this year.