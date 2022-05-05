Carfax: Toyota Prius the top target for catalytic converter thefts in the West

Toyota Prius owners might want to park in the garage tonight, because their vehicles were named the top target for catalytic converter theft in the West, according to a new list from Carfax.

The vehicle history company released a list this week of the top vehicles around the country that are targeted for their catalytic converters. Across the nation, 1985-2021 Ford F-Series pickup trucks and 1989-2020 Honda Accords top the list, but the Toyota Prius, which placed No. 10 nationally as a target, is No. 1 in the West.

Carfax compiled its lists by looking at service reports for catalytic converter replacements from more than 60,000 service shops across the country between 2019 and the first three months of 2022.

The top cars targeted by catalytic converter thieves in the West are:

2001-21 Toyota Prius 1985-2021 Ford F-Series 1989-2020 Honda Accord 1990-2022 Ford Econoline 1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2007-20 Subaru Outback 2007-17 Jeep Patriot 2003-11 Honda Element 1998-2020 Subaru Forester 1995-2021 Toyota Tacoma

Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed across the country during the pandemic, increasing more than 325% over a single year, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Such thefts jumped due to the increasing value of the precious metals in catalytic converters, with thieves making up to $300 for a standard catalytic converter. A catalytic converter stolen from a hybrid vehicle can sell up to $1,400 because they use more of those precious metals.

Meanwhile, drivers who discover their catalytic converters can pay between $1,000 to $3,000 out of pocket to repair their vehicles.

If parking in a garage is not possible, vehicle owners should try to park in well-lit areas and be aware of the areas where they have parked. Vehicle owners should also consider installing an anti-theft device or get their converter etched with the vehicle's VIN.