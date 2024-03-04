Car bursts into flames after veering off overpass, crashing onto 134 Freeway below in Griffith Park

Two men were hospitalized after the Tesla they were inside of fell off an overpass and landed on the 134 Freeway below, causing the car to burst into flames.

The crash happened a little before 11 p.m. in Griffith Park, when the crashed off the Riverside Drive overpass, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two men, aged 60 and 65, were hospitalized after the car fell from the overpass, struck a concrete freeway divider and erupted into flames, firefighters said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital after they were able to get out of the car on their own power. They are both said to be in serious but stable condition.

It took firefighting crews a while to extinguish what they called "stubborn flames."

A lengthy SigAlert, which was issued at 11:50 p.m., forced the closure of three eastbound lanes until 4:30 a.m.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the violent crash.