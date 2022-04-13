Car tumbles hundreds of feet down cliff in Griffith Park

A car plunged hundreds of feet down the side of a cliff in Griffith Park Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred at 7:13 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Observatory Drive. The car tumbled about 300 feet down into a canyon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It's unclear how many people were riding in the vehicle. Sky2 was over the scene as firefighters arrived at the car to conduct a rescue operation for a 68-year-old woman, the fire department said. She was hoisted to safety. Her condition was unknown.

A 16-year-old girl was alert and talking, the fire department disclosed.

There was no word on what may have caused the crash.