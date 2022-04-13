Watch CBS News

Car tumbles hundreds of feet down cliff in Griffith Park

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A car plunged hundreds of feet down the side of a cliff in Griffith Park Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred at 7:13 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Observatory Drive. The car tumbled about 300 feet down into a canyon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It's unclear how many people were riding in the vehicle. Sky2 was over the scene as firefighters arrived at the car to conduct a rescue operation for a 68-year-old woman, the fire department said. She was hoisted to safety. Her condition was unknown. 

A 16-year-old girl was alert and talking, the fire department disclosed. 

There was no word on what may have caused the crash.  

April 13, 2022.  (CBSLA)

First published on April 13, 2022 / 7:54 AM

