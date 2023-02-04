Car-to-car shooting leaves one person in critical condition in Riverside

Authorities are investigating a possible car-to-car shooting that occurred in Riverside late Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 600 block of E. La Cadena Drive just before 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a single-car crash in the area.

When they arrived, they found the car had collided with a tree. As they assessed the situation, they found that one of the vehicle's occupants had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

"Our officers have cordoned off the area and detectives arrived to investigate," Riverside Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Railsback said in a statement.

Detectives are searching for both a suspect and a motive in the incident.