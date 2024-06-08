Wild video shows car suspended by gushing water from sheared hydrant after crash in Lake Forest

A two-car crash ended in a bizarre fashion in Orange County on Saturday, with one of the vehicles being suspended in the air by a sheared fire hydrant.

The crash happened a little before 6:30 p.m. near Jeronimo Road and Heidi Avenue, according to a post on X from the Orange County Fire Authority.

Firefighters arrived to find one of the two cars involved in the crash sitting where a fire hydrant once was, with the rear end suspended feet in the air by the powerful water rushing forth.

All occupants of both vehicles had gotten out of their cars without assistance from firefighters before they were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, firefighters said.

They were able to reduce the flow of water and lower the car before completely turning off water, the post said.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

No further information was provided.