Car struck by train in South LA's University Park, minor injuries reported

Passengers on a train were evacuated Saturday morning after it struck a car in South Los Angeles's University Park, resulting in minor injuries to five people inside the car, authorities said.

A Metro train at the scene of a crash with a car in South Los Angeles' University Park. Citizen

Firefighters responded to the scene at 901 Exposition Blvd. at about 10 a.m. and found the car passengers with minor injuries, none requiring them to be taken to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The train's passengers were all escorted to a safe, shady spot while transportation officials sorted out alternate means of travel for them, LAFD officials said.

None of the train's passengers were injured, authorities said.

Footage of the scene shows a white car wedged alongside a Santa Monica-bound E line train.

No other details have been released by authorities.