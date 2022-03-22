Car nearly slams into Fatburger in West Hollywood

A collision nearly sent a car careening into a Fatburger restaurant in West Hollywood early Tuesday morning.

The two-car crash occurred at about 2:20 a.m. in the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Gardner Street.

The impact sent one of the cars spinning into the patio of the restaurant, but it did not hit the building itself.

There were no serious injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. No arrests were made.

The exact cause was still unclear.