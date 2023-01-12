Car nearly hits 2 people as it plows into restaurant in Sierra Madre

A crash was captured on camera after a car plows into a restaurant in Sierra Madre.

Sierra Madre Police say the crash happened at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday at a restaurant called 'The Only Place in Town,' located at 110 West Sierra Madre Boulevard.

The car was heading south on Auburn Avenue when the driver barreled into the protective k-rails outside the patio of the restaurant, keeping the vehicle from reacting the patio of the restaurant.

In the video you see the car crash into the patio, nearly hitting two people walking nearby.

Traffic was diverted around the intersection of Auburn Avenue and Sierra Madre Boulevard while crews cleaned up the mess left behind.

A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital, but no major injuries were reported.