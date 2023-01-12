Watch CBS News
Car nearly hits 2 people as it plows into restaurant in Sierra Madre

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL NEWS

Car plows into restaurant in Sierra Madre
Car plows into restaurant in Sierra Madre 02:07

A crash was captured on camera after a car plows into a restaurant in Sierra Madre.

Sierra Madre Police say the crash happened at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday at a restaurant called 'The Only Place in Town,' located at 110 West Sierra Madre Boulevard.  

The car was heading south on Auburn Avenue when the driver barreled into the protective k-rails outside the patio of the restaurant, keeping the vehicle from reacting the patio of the restaurant.

In the video you see the car crash into the patio, nearly hitting two people walking nearby.  

Traffic was diverted around the intersection of Auburn Avenue and Sierra Madre Boulevard while crews cleaned up the mess left behind.

A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital, but no major injuries were reported.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 9:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

