How does your car insurance rate compare to other cities in California?
As mentioned in Kristine Lazar's piece of car insurance rates throughout the state, find your city below and see how it compares with neighboring cities.
Click here to view a heat map of the state
|City
|Yearly Rate
|Monthly rate
|% from average
|Beverly Hills
|$3,048
|$254
|63%
|Tarzana
|$2,988
|$249
|60%
|Van Nuys
|$2,928
|$244
|56%
|West Hollywood
|$2,928
|$244
|56%
|North Hollywood
|$2,868
|$239
|53%
|Valley Village
|$2,856
|$238
|53%
|Encino
|$2,844
|$237
|52%
|Glendale
|$2,820
|$235
|51%
|Panorama City
|$2,796
|$233
|49%
|Reseda
|$2,772
|$231
|48%
|Sherman Oaks
|$2,712
|$226
|45%
|Tujunga
|$2,712
|$226
|45%
|Sun Valley
|$2,700
|$225
|44%
|Studio City
|$2,676
|$223
|43%
|Northridge
|$2,664
|$222
|42%
|West Athens
|$2,664
|$222
|42%
|Westmont
|$2,664
|$222
|42%
|Universal City
|$2,652
|$221
|42%
|North Hills
|$2,640
|$220
|41%
|Winnetka
|$2,616
|$218
|40%
|Calabasas
|$2,592
|$216
|38%
|Hidden Hills
|$2,592
|$216
|38%
|Toluca Lake
|$2,592
|$216
|38%
|View Park-Windsor Hills
|$2,592
|$216
|38%
|Canoga Park
|$2,580
|$215
|38%
|Los Angeles
|$2,580
|$215
|38%
|Vernon
|$2,580
|$215
|38%
|Woodland Hills
|$2,580
|$215
|38%
|Ladera Heights
|$2,556
|$213
|37%
|Camp Pendleton
|$2,544
|$212
|36%
|Granada Hills
|$2,520
|$210
|35%
|Pacific Palisades
|$2,520
|$210
|35%
|Pacoima
|$2,508
|$209
|34%
|Porter Ranch
|$2,508
|$209
|34%
|Willowbrook
|$2,508
|$209
|34%
|Chatsworth
|$2,472
|$206
|32%
|Florence-Graham
|$2,472
|$206
|32%
|Bell Canyon
|$2,460
|$205
|31%
|Topanga
|$2,460
|$205
|31%
|West Hills
|$2,460
|$205
|31%
|Compton
|$2,424
|$202
|29%
|Sunland
|$2,424
|$202
|29%
|Montrose
|$2,412
|$201
|29%
|Inglewood
|$2,400
|$200
|28%
|Marina Del Rey
|$2,400
|$200
|28%
|Burbank
|$2,388
|$199
|28%
|East Rancho Dominguez
|$2,388
|$199
|28%
|Santa Monica
|$2,388
|$199
|28%
|Sylmar
|$2,364
|$197
|26%
|La Crescenta
|$2,352
|$196
|26%
|Venice
|$2,340
|$195
|25%
|Verdugo City
|$2,328
|$194
|24%
|Huntington Park
|$2,304
|$192
|23%
|Malibu
|$2,304
|$192
|23%
|Walnut Park
|$2,304
|$192
|23%
|Bell
|$2,280
|$190
|22%
|Bell Gardens
|$2,280
|$190
|22%
|Cudahy
|$2,280
|$190
|22%
|Hawthorne
|$2,268
|$189
|21%
|Lynwood
|$2,268
|$189
|21%
|San Fernando
|$2,268
|$189
|21%
|Del Aire
|$2,256
|$188
|21%
|Lennox
|$2,256
|$188
|21%
|Alhambra
|$2,232
|$186
|19%
|La Canada Flintridge
|$2,232
|$186
|19%
|Paramount
|$2,232
|$186
|19%
|San Gabriel
|$2,232
|$186
|19%
|Altadena
|$2,220
|$185
|19%
|Arcadia
|$2,220
|$185
|19%
|South Gate
|$2,220
|$185
|19%
|East Los Angeles
|$2,208
|$184
|18%
|El Monte
|$2,196
|$183
|17%
|Lemon Hill
|$2,196
|$183
|17%
|Mount Wilson
|$2,196
|$183
|17%
|North Richmond
|$2,196
|$183
|17%
|South El Monte
|$2,196
|$183
|17%
|Agoura Hills
|$2,184
|$182
|17%
|Culver City
|$2,184
|$182
|17%
|Downey
|$2,184
|$182
|17%
|Montebello
|$2,184
|$182
|17%
|Monterey Park
|$2,184
|$182
|17%
|Pasadena
|$2,184
|$182
|17%
|San Marino
|$2,184
|$182
|17%
|West Rancho Dominguez
|$2,184
|$182
|17%
|Baldwin Park
|$2,172
|$181
|16%
|Maywood
|$2,172
|$181
|16%
|North El Monte
|$2,172
|$181
|16%
|Rosemead
|$2,172
|$181
|16%
|South San Gabriel
|$2,172
|$181
|16%
|Temple City
|$2,172
|$181
|16%
|Adelanto
|$2,160
|$180
|15%
|Commerce
|$2,160
|$180
|15%
|East Pasadena
|$2,160
|$180
|15%
|San Pasqual
|$2,160
|$180
|15%
|South Pasadena
|$2,160
|$180
|15%
|Alondra Park
|$2,148
|$179
|15%
|Lake Los Angeles
|$2,148
|$179
|15%
|Palmdale
|$2,148
|$179
|15%
|Bellflower
|$2,136
|$178
|14%
|East San Gabriel
|$2,136
|$178
|14%
|Gardena
|$2,136
|$178
|14%
|Parkway
|$2,136
|$178
|14%
|Playa Vista
|$2,136
|$178
|14%
|Emeryville
|$2,124
|$177
|13%
|Florin
|$2,124
|$177
|13%
|Fruitridge Pocket
|$2,124
|$177
|13%
|Industry
|$2,124
|$177
|13%
|McClellan
|$2,124
|$177
|13%
|McClellan Park
|$2,124
|$177
|13%
|Rowland Heights
|$2,124
|$177
|13%
|Canyon Country
|$2,112
|$176
|13%
|Colma
|$2,112
|$176
|13%
|Littlerock
|$2,112
|$176
|13%
|Montalvin Manor
|$2,112
|$176
|13%
|Oakland
|$2,112
|$176
|13%
|Playa Del Rey
|$2,112
|$176
|13%
|Rio Linda
|$2,112
|$176
|13%
|Rollingwood
|$2,112
|$176
|13%
|San Pablo
|$2,112
|$176
|13%
|Stanton
|$2,112
|$176
|13%
|Sun Village
|$2,112
|$176
|13%
|Tara Hills
|$2,112
|$176
|13%
|Twentynine Palms
|$2,112
|$176
|13%
|Kennedy
|$2,100
|$175
|12%
|La Puente
|$2,100
|$175
|12%
|San Francisco
|$2,100
|$175
|12%
|Taft Mosswood
|$2,100
|$175
|12%
|West Puente Valley
|$2,100
|$175
|12%
|Hawaiian Gardens
|$2,088
|$174
|12%
|Irwindale
|$2,088
|$174
|12%
|Lawndale
|$2,088
|$174
|12%
|Mayflower Village
|$2,088
|$174
|12%
|Stevenson Ranch
|$2,088
|$174
|12%
|Vineyard
|$2,088
|$174
|12%
|Avocado Heights
|$2,076
|$173
|11%
|Diamond Bar
|$2,076
|$173
|11%
|Harbor City
|$2,076
|$173
|11%
|La Mirada
|$2,076
|$173
|11%
|Lancaster
|$2,076
|$173
|11%
|Midway City
|$2,076
|$173
|11%
|Pomona
|$2,076
|$173
|11%
|Walnut
|$2,076
|$173
|11%
|West Whittier-Los Nietos
|$2,076
|$173
|11%
|Artesia
|$2,064
|$172
|10%
|Buena Park
|$2,064
|$172
|10%
|Long Beach
|$2,064
|$172
|10%
|Norwalk
|$2,064
|$172
|10%
|Oak Park
|$2,064
|$172
|10%
|South San Jose Hills
|$2,064
|$172
|10%
|Valinda
|$2,064
|$172
|10%
|Westminster
|$2,064
|$172
|10%
|Cerritos
|$2,052
|$171
|10%
|Desert View Highlands
|$2,052
|$171
|10%
|Foothill Farms
|$2,052
|$171
|10%
|North Highlands
|$2,052
|$171
|10%
|San Bernardino
|$2,052
|$171
|10%
|Signal Hill
|$2,052
|$171
|10%
|Victorville
|$2,052
|$171
|10%
|Azusa
|$2,040
|$170
|9%
|Bloomington
|$2,040
|$170
|9%
|Carson
|$2,040
|$170
|9%
|Garden Grove
|$2,040
|$170
|9%
|Hacienda Heights
|$2,040
|$170
|9%
|Mountain View Acres
|$2,040
|$170
|9%
|Richmond
|$2,040
|$170
|9%
|West Covina
|$2,040
|$170
|9%
|La Palma
|$2,028
|$169
|8%
|Mather
|$2,028
|$169
|8%
|Newport Coast
|$2,028
|$169
|8%
|Pala
|$2,028
|$169
|8%
|Pico Rivera
|$2,028
|$169
|8%
|Rialto
|$2,028
|$169
|8%
|Rose Hills
|$2,028
|$169
|8%
|Santa Clarita
|$2,028
|$169
|8%
|Whittier
|$2,028
|$169
|8%
|Wilmington
|$2,028
|$169
|8%
|August
|$2,016
|$168
|8%
|Citrus
|$2,016
|$168
|8%
|Fontana
|$2,016
|$168
|8%
|Mission Hills
|$2,016
|$168
|8%
|Ontario
|$2,016
|$168
|8%
|Rancho Palos Verdes
|$2,016
|$168
|8%
|Sacramento
|$2,016
|$168
|8%
|San Pedro
|$2,016
|$168
|8%
|Vincent
|$2,016
|$168
|8%
|Airport
|$2,004
|$167
|7%
|Antelope
|$2,004
|$167
|7%
|Bradbury
|$2,004
|$167
|7%
|Cypress
|$2,004
|$167
|7%
|Duarte
|$2,004
|$167
|7%
|East La Mirada
|$2,004
|$167
|7%
|Hoopa
|$2,004
|$167
|7%
|La Riviera
|$2,004
|$167
|7%
|Muscoy
|$2,004
|$167
|7%
|Quartz Hill
|$2,004
|$167
|7%
|Rancho Cordova
|$2,004
|$167
|7%
|Rosemont
|$2,004
|$167
|7%
|South Whittier
|$2,004
|$167
|7%
|Spring Valley Lake
|$2,004
|$167
|7%
|Valencia
|$2,004
|$167
|7%
|West Carson
|$2,004
|$167
|7%
|Westlake Village
|$2,004
|$167
|7%
|Bard
|$1,992
|$166
|6%
|Cedar Glen
|$1,992
|$166
|6%
|Charter Oak
|$1,992
|$166
|6%
|Daly City
|$1,992
|$166
|6%
|Hesperia
|$1,992
|$166
|6%
|Highland
|$1,992
|$166
|6%
|Holt
|$1,992
|$166
|6%
|Moreno Valley
|$1,992
|$166
|6%
|Perris
|$1,992
|$166
|6%
|Santa Ana
|$1,992
|$166
|6%
|Santa Fe Springs
|$1,992
|$166
|6%
|Anaheim
|$1,980
|$165
|6%
|Biola
|$1,980
|$165
|6%
|Bystrom
|$1,980
|$165
|6%
|Castaic
|$1,980
|$165
|6%
|Chino
|$1,980
|$165
|6%
|Covina
|$1,980
|$165
|6%
|Edison
|$1,980
|$165
|6%
|La Habra
|$1,980
|$165
|6%
|La Habra Heights
|$1,980
|$165
|6%
|North Palm Springs
|$1,980
|$165
|6%
|Rouse
|$1,980
|$165
|6%
|Shackelford
|$1,980
|$165
|6%
|South Monrovia Island
|$1,980
|$165
|6%
|Val Verde
|$1,980
|$165
|6%
|Bryn Mawr
|$1,968
|$164
|5%
|El Sobrante
|$1,968
|$164
|5%
|Fullerton
|$1,968
|$164
|5%
|Highgrove
|$1,968
|$164
|5%
|Monrovia
|$1,968
|$164
|5%
|Oak Hills
|$1,968
|$164
|5%
|Agua Dulce
|$1,956
|$163
|4%
|Carmichael
|$1,956
|$163
|4%
|Colton
|$1,956
|$163
|4%
|Good Hope
|$1,956
|$163
|4%
|Lake Mathews
|$1,956
|$163
|4%
|Lakewood
|$1,956
|$163
|4%
|Mead Valley
|$1,956
|$163
|4%
|Meadowbrook
|$1,956
|$163
|4%
|Montclair
|$1,956
|$163
|4%
|Palos Verdes Estates
|$1,956
|$163
|4%
|Palos Verdes Peninsula
|$1,956
|$163
|4%
|Patton
|$1,956
|$163
|4%
|Rancho Cucamonga
|$1,956
|$163
|4%
|Rolling Hills
|$1,956
|$163
|4%
|Rolling Hills Estates
|$1,956
|$163
|4%
|Ross
|$1,956
|$163
|4%
|Sunset Beach
|$1,956
|$163
|4%
|West Modesto
|$1,956
|$163
|4%
|Arden-Arcade
|$1,944
|$162
|4%
|Atwood
|$1,944
|$162
|4%
|Brandeis
|$1,944
|$162
|4%
|Chino Hills
|$1,944
|$162
|4%
|Eastvale
|$1,944
|$162
|4%
|El Segundo
|$1,944
|$162
|4%
|Elizabeth Lake
|$1,944
|$162
|4%
|Gold River
|$1,944
|$162
|4%
|Home Gardens
|$1,944
|$162
|4%
|Lake Hughes
|$1,944
|$162
|4%
|Running Springs
|$1,944
|$162
|4%
|San Jacinto
|$1,944
|$162
|4%
|Stockton
|$1,944
|$162
|4%
|Torrance
|$1,944
|$162
|4%
|West Sacramento
|$1,944
|$162
|4%
|Amboy
|$1,932
|$161
|3%
|Antioch
|$1,932
|$161
|3%
|Ashland
|$1,932
|$161
|3%
|Blue Jay
|$1,932
|$161
|3%
|Bret Harte
|$1,932
|$161
|3%
|Cherryland
|$1,932
|$161
|3%
|Courtland
|$1,932
|$161
|3%
|Fairview
|$1,932
|$161
|3%
|Laguna Beach
|$1,932
|$161
|3%
|Lakeland Village
|$1,932
|$161
|3%
|Manhattan Beach
|$1,932
|$161
|3%
|Mecca
|$1,932
|$161
|3%
|Parklawn
|$1,932
|$161
|3%
|Rimforest
|$1,932
|$161
|3%
|Riverdale Park
|$1,932
|$161
|3%
|San Leandro
|$1,932
|$161
|3%
|Simi Valley
|$1,932
|$161
|3%
|Thousand Oaks
|$1,932
|$161
|3%
|Upland
|$1,932
|$161
|3%
|Villa Park
|$1,932
|$161
|3%
|Bay Point
|$1,920
|$160
|3%
|Brea
|$1,920
|$160
|3%
|Cabazon
|$1,920
|$160
|3%
|Ceres
|$1,920
|$160
|3%
|Coachella
|$1,920
|$160
|3%
|Corona
|$1,920
|$160
|3%
|Easton
|$1,920
|$160
|3%
|Fountain Valley
|$1,920
|$160
|3%
|Guasti
|$1,920
|$160
|3%
|Hermosa Beach
|$1,920
|$160
|3%
|Irvine
|$1,920
|$160
|3%
|Lake Arrowhead
|$1,920
|$160
|3%
|Lake Elsinore
|$1,920
|$160
|3%
|Lincoln Village
|$1,920
|$160
|3%
|Pittsburg
|$1,920
|$160
|3%
|Riverside
|$1,920
|$160
|3%
|San Antonio Heights
|$1,920
|$160
|3%
|Vallejo
|$1,920
|$160
|3%
|West Park
|$1,920
|$160
|3%
|Del Rey
|$1,908
|$159
|2%
|French Camp
|$1,908
|$159
|2%
|Glen Avon
|$1,908
|$159
|2%
|Hayward
|$1,908
|$159
|2%
|Keyes
|$1,908
|$159
|2%
|Lamont
|$1,908
|$159
|2%
|Lomita
|$1,908
|$159
|2%
|Lytle Creek
|$1,908
|$159
|2%
|Mira Loma
|$1,908
|$159
|2%
|Newport Beach
|$1,908
|$159
|2%
|North Tustin
|$1,908
|$159
|2%
|Pearblossom
|$1,908
|$159
|2%
|Pinole
|$1,908
|$159
|2%
|Placentia
|$1,908
|$159
|2%
|Redondo Beach
|$1,908
|$159
|2%
|San Dimas
|$1,908
|$159
|2%
|Surfside
|$1,908
|$159
|2%
|Warm Springs
|$1,908
|$159
|2%
|Woodcrest
|$1,908
|$159
|2%
|Apple Valley
|$1,896
|$158
|1%
|Cima
|$1,896
|$158
|1%
|Corona Del Mar
|$1,896
|$158
|1%
|Crestline
|$1,896
|$158
|1%
|Desert Hot Springs
|$1,896
|$158
|1%
|East Richmond Heights
|$1,896
|$158
|1%
|Friant
|$1,896
|$158
|1%
|Garnet
|$1,896
|$158
|1%
|Huntington Beach
|$1,896
|$158
|1%
|Modesto
|$1,896
|$158
|1%
|Morada
|$1,896
|$158
|1%
|Mt. Baldy
|$1,896
|$158
|1%
|Oakville
|$1,896
|$158
|1%
|Palm Springs
|$1,896
|$158
|1%
|Pauma Valley
|$1,896
|$158
|1%
|Roseland
|$1,896
|$158
|1%
|Tustin
|$1,896
|$158
|1%
|Weedpatch
|$1,896
|$158
|1%
|Acton
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Belvedere
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Belvedere Tiburon
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Country Club
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Dulzura
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Fairbanks Ranch
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Forest Falls
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Garden Acres
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Glendora
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|La Verne
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Lathrop
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Mayfair
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Mountain Pass
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Phelan
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Rancho Santa Fe
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Rodeo
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Rutherford
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Temescal Valley
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Tiburon
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Valyermo
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Waterloo
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Westley
|$1,884
|$157
|1%
|Angelus Oaks
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Anza
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Broadmoor
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Calwa
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Canyon Lake
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Citrus Heights
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Clyde
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Coronita
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Costa Mesa
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Del Rio
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Desert Shores
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|East Irvine
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Elverta
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Fair Oaks
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Green Valley Lake
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Jurupa Valley
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|McFarland
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Oasis
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Pedley
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Piru
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Quail Valley
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Rancho Mirage
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Rubidoux
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|San Lorenzo
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Sierra Madre
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Sunnyslope
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Thermal
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Vista Santa Rosa
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Yorba Linda
|$1,872
|$156
|0%
|Alum Rock
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|American Canyon
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Arvin
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Bakersfield
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Bayview
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Casa Conejo
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Cathedral City
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Coto de Caza
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|East Foothills
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Elk Grove
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Empire
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Hemet
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|La Grange
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Ludlow
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Mountain House
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Newbury Park
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Oakley
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Port Hueneme
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Rancho San Diego
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Red Mountain
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Richgrove
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Trabuco Canyon
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Union City
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Waterford
|$1,860
|$155
|-1%
|Ballico
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Buttonwillow
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Darwin
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|El Cajon
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Elmira
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Essex
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Grand Terrace
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Grayson
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Green Acres
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Green Valley
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Imperial Beach
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Lakeview
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Llano
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|March ARB
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Menifee
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Moorpark
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Nicasio
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Nuevo
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Orange
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Patterson
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Piedmont
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Pilot Hill
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Riverbank
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Selma
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Skyforest
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Somis
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|South San Francisco
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Strawberry
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Turlock
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Twin Peaks
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Victor
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Whitewater
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Wildomar
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Wilton
|$1,848
|$154
|-1%
|Berkeley
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Bethel Island
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Big Creek
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Burlingame
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Canyon
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|City of Industry
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Claremont
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Discovery Bay
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Duncans Mills
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|East Hemet
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|East Nicolaus
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|East Palo Alto
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Fowler
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|French Valley
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Fresno
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Granite Hills
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Harbison Canyon
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Hillsborough
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|La Quinta
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Laguna Niguel
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Lebec
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Los Alamitos
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Marin City
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Mentone
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Murrieta
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|New Almaden
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Nicolaus
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Oxnard
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Pinon Hills
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Rossmoor
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|San Bruno
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|San Luis Rey
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Sausalito
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Valle Vista
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Valley Center
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Winchester
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Wrightwood
|$1,836
|$153
|-2%
|Atherton
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Birds Landing
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Bonsall
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Bostonia
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Calipatria
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Caruthers
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Castro Valley
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Crest
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Dana Point
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|El Cerrito
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|El Rio
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Hercules
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Hickman
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Homeland
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Indio
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|La Jolla
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Lexington Hills
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Linden
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Loma Linda
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Lucerne Valley
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Manteca
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Martell
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Millbrae
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Moccasin
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Montecito
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Oregon House
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Palomar Mountain
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Pinecrest
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Pope Valley
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Randsburg
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Rio Nido
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Shafter
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Stinson Beach
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Temecula
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Tranquillity
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Tupman
|$1,824
|$152
|-3%
|Big Bear Lake
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Brisbane
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Cedarpines Park
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Cobb
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Desert Edge
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Ducor
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Earlimart
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|El Toro
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Frazier Park
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Grizzly Flats
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Jamul
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Keeler
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Lagunitas
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Lake of the Woods
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Lotus
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Mendota
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Middletown
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Rancho Santa Margarita
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Redlands
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Rosamond
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Salton City
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|San Juan Capistrano
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Silverado
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Sky Valley
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Suisun City
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Sun City
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Wasco
|$1,812
|$151
|-3%
|Alameda
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Aliso Viejo
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Barstow
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Blackhawk
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Bolinas
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Burrel
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|California Hot Springs
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Camarillo
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Camino Tassajara
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Clarksburg
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Crockett
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Cutler
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Emigrant Gap
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Escalon
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Farmersville
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Fort Irwin
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Greenbrae
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Hughson
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Kentfield
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Kerman
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|La Honda
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|La Presa
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Ladera Ranch
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Lakeshore
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Lenwood
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Mill Valley
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Mission Viejo
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Morongo Valley
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Oildale
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Piedra
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Plainview
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Poplar-Cotton Center
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Rio Oso
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Santa Ysabel
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Stewarts Point
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Storrie
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Strathmore
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Sugarloaf
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Tamalpais-Homestead Valley
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Wilseyville
|$1,800
|$150
|-4%
|Badger
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Beaumont
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Bermuda Dunes
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Brentwood
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Brookdale
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Brooks
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Cherry Valley
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Del Mar
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|East Orosi
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|El Nido
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Fawnskin
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Five Points
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Hidden Valley Lake
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Holy City
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Hume
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Indian Wells
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Kings Beach
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Knightsen
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Laguna Woods
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Lake Forest
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Lemon Grove
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Marshall
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|National City
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Norco
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Norden
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Olema
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Orange Cove
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Orangevale
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Oro Grande
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Orosi
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Parlier
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Pine Mountain Club
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Pleasant Grove
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Ramona
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Redwood Estates
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Robbins
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|San Diego Country Estates
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|San Geronimo
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|San Jose
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|San Quentin
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Santa Rosa Valley
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Standard
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Tracy
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Waukena
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Whiskeytown
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Yettem
|$1,788
|$149
|-4%
|Alpaugh
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Amador City
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Amesti
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Annapolis
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Big Bear City
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Big Oak Flat
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Boulder Creek
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Byron
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Campo
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Castroville
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Dillon Beach
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Dustin Acres
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Echo Lake
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Elkhorn
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Fairfield
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Fillmore
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Ford City
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Freedom
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Glennville
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Greenacres
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Heber
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Helendale
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Helm
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Hinkley
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Kings Canyon National Pk
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Laguna Hills
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Lindsay
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Little Lake
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Loomis
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Los Gatos
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Madera Acres
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Mojave
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Montara
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Nipton
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Olympic Valley
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Parksdale
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Raisin City
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Rancho Calaveras
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Redway
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Rosedale
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Salida
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|San Diego
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Santa Rosa
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Seal Beach
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Seeley
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Silver Lakes
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|South Taft
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Stirling City
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Sunnyside
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Taft
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Taft Heights
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Tarpey Village
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Traver
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Twin Bridges
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Valley Springs
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Winterhaven
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Woodlake
|$1,776
|$148
|-5%
|Acampo
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Angwin
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Baker
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Caliente
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Cantil
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Clements
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Collierville
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Daggett
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Denair
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Dogtown
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|El Centro
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Escondido
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Farmington
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Fields Landing
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Greenfield
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Hilmar
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Hilmar-Irwin
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Lakeside
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Larkspur
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Las Flores
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Lodi
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Lower Lake
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Mount Laguna
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Oceanside
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Planada
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Rumsey
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Ryde
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|San Clemente
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Santa Rita Park
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Sequoia National Park
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Spring Valley
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Summerland
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Tahoe Vista
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Thornton
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Vista
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Watsonville
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Winter Gardens
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Woodbridge
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Yuba City
|$1,764
|$147
|-6%
|Alviso
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Atwater
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Banning
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Bodega
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Bodfish
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Camp Meeker
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Campo Seco
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Centerville
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Concord
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Deer Park
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Delano
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Drytown
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|East Oakdale
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Fallbrook
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Foothill Ranch
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Fruitdale
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Galt
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Greenwood
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Idyllwild-Pine Cove
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Imperial
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Jenner
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Lockeford
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|McSwain
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Minkler
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Newark
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Newman
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|North Fork
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Oakdale
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Palm Desert
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Point Arena
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Port Costa
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Rainbow
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Reedley
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Roseville
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Sanger
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Sheridan
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Snelling
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Solana Beach
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Somerset
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Sultana
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Sunol
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Tulare
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Warner Springs
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Washington
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Winton
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Woodville
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Yucaipa
|$1,752
|$146
|-6%
|Aguanga
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Alamo
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Alderpoint
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Aptos Hills-Larkin Valley
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Bieber
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Bonita
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Calexico
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Calistoga
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Cantua Creek
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Carlsbad
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Clay
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Coronado
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Corralitos
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Danville
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Dunlap
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Eldridge
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Fort Washington
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Fremont
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Fulton
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Glen Ellen
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Goshen
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Granite Bay
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Herald
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Hood
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Interlaken
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Keene
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|La Selva Beach
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Las Lomas
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Moraga
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Mount Aukum
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Mountain Center
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Pajaro
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Patterson Tract
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Ravendale
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|River Pines
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Salinas
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|San Joaquin
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|San Ysidro
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Saratoga
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Shandon
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Stevinson
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Strawberry Valley
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Terra Bella
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Thousand Palms
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Vernalis
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Vidal
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Vineburg
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|West Goshen
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Woody
|$1,740
|$145
|-7%
|Albany
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Burson
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Calimesa
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Camp Nelson
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Capistrano Beach
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Challenge
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Chowchilla
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Chula Vista
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Clearlake
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Coloma
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Cressey
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Crows Landing
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Delhi
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Dinuba
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Emerald Lake Hills
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Fairfax
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Fairmead
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Forest Knolls
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Franklin
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Guatay
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Hathaway Pines
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Hidden Meadows
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Honeydew
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Julian
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Kingsburg
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Kyburz
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Lake Isabella
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Lanare
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Linnell Camp
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Livingston
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|London
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Los Banos
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Lost Hills
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Merced
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Mono Hot Springs
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Monte Sereno
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Occidental
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Olancha
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Rescue
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Riverdale
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|San Andreas
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|San Gregorio
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|San Rafael
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Santa Clara
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Squirrel Mountain Valley
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|St. Helena
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Sutter
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Visalia
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Walnut Grove
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Woodacre
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Woodside
|$1,728
|$144
|-8%
|Alpine
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Auburn Lake Trails
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Campbell
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Clayton
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Clovis
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Cool
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Copperopolis
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Diablo
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Encinitas
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Gilroy
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Guerneville
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Kensington
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Maricopa
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Mount Hamilton
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Napa
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|O'Neals
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Oak View
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Old Fig Garden
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Onyx
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Parkwood
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Pollock Pines
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Potrero
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Prunedale
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Ranchita
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Rancho Murieta
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Redwood City
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|San Anselmo
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|San Marcos
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Santa Barbara
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Santa Paula
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Sleepy Hollow
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Sloughhouse
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Squaw Valley
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Tecate
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Tollhouse
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Valley Ford
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Wofford Heights
|$1,716
|$143
|-8%
|Avery
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Boronda
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|California City
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Cameron Park
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Camino
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Cazadero
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Chicago Park
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Coulterville
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Coyote
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Desert Center
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Desert Palms
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|El Dorado
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Elk
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Eucalyptus Hills
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Flournoy
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Garden Valley
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Graton
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Greeley Hill
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Grimes
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Gustine
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Holtville
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Isleton
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Ivanhoe
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Jacumba
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Kaweah
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Knights Landing
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Ladera
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Lake San Marcos
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Laton
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Loma Rica
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Madera
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Marysville
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Miranda
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Niland
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|North Fair Oaks
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|North San Juan
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Orinda
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Pleasant Hill
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Point Reyes Station
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Portola Valley
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Rocklin
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|San Mateo
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|San Ramon
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Santa Nella
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Shoshone
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Smartsville
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Somes Bar
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Tipton
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Travis AFB
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Ventura
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Westmorland
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Wheatland
|$1,704
|$142
|-9%
|Alta
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Auberry
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Belden
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Big River
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Blocksburg
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Bridgeport
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Cardiff-by-the-Sea
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Death Valley
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Dos Palos
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Earp
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|El Dorado Hills
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Fellows
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Folsom
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Foresthill
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Forestville
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Glenhaven
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Harmony
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Ione
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Johannesburg
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Kirkwood
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Lafayette
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Laytonville
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Linda
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|McKittrick
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Mi-Wuk Village
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Mira Monte
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Navarro
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Pacifica
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Palo Alto
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Palo Verde
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Petaluma
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Pixley
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Placerville
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Posey
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Reliez Valley
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Rohnert Park
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Round Mountain
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Salyer
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Samoa
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|San Buenaventura (Ventura)
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|South Dos Palos
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Three Rivers
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Villa Grande
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Whitethorn
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Wishon
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Yermo
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Yolo
|$1,692
|$141
|-10%
|Acalanes Ridge
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Bangor
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Beckwourth
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Big Sur
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Boulevard
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Clearlake Park
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Colusa
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Contra Costa Centre
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Corte Madera
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Covelo
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Crowley Lake
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Dutch Flat
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|East Porterville
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Finley
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Georgetown
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Gold Run
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Groveland
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Hollister
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Homestead Valley
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Inverness
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|June Lake
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Kenwood
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Klamath
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|La Mesa
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Larkfield-Wikiup
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Lincoln
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Lucas Valley-Marinwood
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Madeline
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Mammoth Lakes
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Meiners Oaks
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Milpitas
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Mokelumne Hill
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Moss Landing
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Newcastle
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Nubieber
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Ocotillo
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Ojai
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Parker Dam
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Pine Mountain Lake
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Porterville
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Poway
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Prather
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Rail Road Flat
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Raymond
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Richvale
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Ridgemark
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|San Carlos
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Santa Venetia
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Searles Valley
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Shingle Springs
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Soda Springs
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|South Lake Tahoe
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Termo
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Trona
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Wallace
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Westport
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Yucca Valley
|$1,680
|$140
|-10%
|Alleghany
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Aromas
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Avenal
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Bass Lake
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Berry Creek
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Boyes Hot Springs
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Brawley
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Carpinteria
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Casmalia
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Diamond Springs
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Dixon
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Douglas Flat
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Dublin
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Edwards
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|El Portal
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|El Verano
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Fetters Hot Springs-Agua Caliente
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Firebaugh
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Forks Of Salmon
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Gualala
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Guinda
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Healdsburg
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Highlands-Baywood Park
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Huron
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Leggett
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Los Altos Hills
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Martinez
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Mission Canyon
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Monte Rio
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Moss Beach
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Newberry Springs
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Nice
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Old Station
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Olivehurst
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Pacheco
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Penryn
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Plumas Lake
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Plymouth
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Saticoy
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Sebastopol
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Sonoma
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Sunnyvale
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Tecopa
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Temelec
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Toro Canyon
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Twain
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Upper Lake
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Vine Hill
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Weimar
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Williams
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Winters
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Zamora
|$1,668
|$139
|-11%
|Beale AFB
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Big Bend
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Bloomfield
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Branscomb
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Bridgeville
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Brooktrails
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Buckhorn
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Chinese Camp
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Clearlake Oaks
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Coarsegold
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Davenport
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Floriston
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Guadalupe
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Isla Vista
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Jamestown
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Kettleman City
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Landers
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Lone Pine
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Long Barn
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Manchester
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Mariposa
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Mill Creek
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Needles
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Novato
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Paskenta
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Phillipsville
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Piercy
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Pioneer
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Pioneertown
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Platina
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Rackerby
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Redcrest
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Ripon
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|San Luis Obispo
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Stratford
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Vacaville
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Weldon
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Wendel
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Willits
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Woodland
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Yorkville
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Yosemite Lakes
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Yountville
|$1,656
|$138
|-12%
|Auburn
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Bear Valley Springs
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Benbow
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Benicia
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Blythe
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Boonville
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Boron
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Browns Valley
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Canyon Dam
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Castella
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Chualar
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Clipper Mills
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Colfax
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Columbia
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Corcoran
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Downieville
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Eagleville
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|El Granada
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Esparto
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Exeter
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Fiddletown
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Forbestown
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Fort Dick
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Geyserville
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Glencoe
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Golden Hills
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Goodyears Bar
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Grangeville
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Half Moon Bay
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Hanford
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Home Garden
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Hornitos
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Inyokern
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Joshua Tree
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Le Grand
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Lee Vining
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Lemoore
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Lemoore Station
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Little River
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Loma Mar
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Los Altos
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Madison
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Midpines
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Mountain Ranch
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Myers Flat
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Myrtletown
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|North Auburn
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Potter Valley
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Ripley
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|San Miguel
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Santa Margarita
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Springville
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Stallion Springs
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Tahoma
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Tehachapi
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Tres Pinos
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Tuolumne City
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Weott
|$1,644
|$137
|-12%
|Alta Sierra
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Altaville
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Armona
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Avalon
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Belmont
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Benton
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Bodega Bay
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Borrego Springs
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Brownsville
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Burnt Ranch
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Cambrian Park
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Capay
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Clearlake Riviera
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Comptche
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Day Valley
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Goleta
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Hayfork
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Jackson
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Kelseyville
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Likely
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Oak Run
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Orleans
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Penngrove
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Petrolia
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Pine Grove
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Red Corral
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Rio Vista
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|San Martin
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Shaver Lake
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Soulsbyville
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Stanford
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Tomales
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Walnut Creek
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Wawona
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|West Point
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Windsor
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Yosemite National Park
|$1,632
|$136
|-13%
|Arbuckle
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Black Point-Green Point
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Castle Hill
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Clio
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Coalinga
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Cupertino
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Davis Creek
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Dobbins
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Dos Rios
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Douglas City
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Edwards AFB
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Eureka
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Fort Bidwell
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Foster City
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Homewood
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Hyampom
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Independence
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Kit Carson
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Lake Nacimiento
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Meadow Valley
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Meridian
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Monterey
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Morgan Hill
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|North Edwards
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Paicines
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Palermo
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Paso Robles
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Paynes Creek
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Pescadero
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Pleasanton
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Santee
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Saranap
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Spreckels
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Sutter Creek
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Truckee
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Vina
|$1,620
|$135
|-13%
|Albion
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Allendale
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Ben Lomond
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Calpella
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Camptonville
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Carnelian Bay
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Cedar Ridge
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Chester
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Cutten
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Descanso
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Dollar Point
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|East Sonora
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Gonzales
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Grass Valley
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Hartley
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Hopland
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Humboldt Hill
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Kelly Ridge
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Lake of the Pines
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Lemon Cove
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Mad River
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Menlo Park
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Mono Vista
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Mountain View
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|O'Brien
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Oakhurst
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Orick
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Oroville
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Oroville East
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Phoenix Lake
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Pine Hills
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Ruth
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|San Juan Bautista
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Santa Maria
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Santa Ynez
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Seaside
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Sonora
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|South Oroville
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Sunnyside-Tahoe City
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Tahoe City
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Talmage
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Topaz
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Trinity Center
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Ukiah
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|West Menlo Park
|$1,608
|$134
|-14%
|Ahwahnee
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Applegate
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Artois
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Avila Beach
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Avila Beach
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Butte Valley
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Concow
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Davis
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Fall River Mills
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Fish Camp
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Forest Ranch
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Happy Camp
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Herlong
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Kernville
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Klamath River
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Kneeland
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Loyola
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Lucerne
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Magalia
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Manton
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Maxwell
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|McArthur
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Mineral
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Nevada City
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Patton Village
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Philo
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Shell Ridge
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Soledad
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Templeton
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Thermalito
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Twain Harte
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Vallecito
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Volcano
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Zenia
|$1,596
|$133
|-15%
|Carmel Valley Village
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Catheys Valley
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|China Lake Acres
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Coleville
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Cotati
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Doyle
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Dunnigan
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Forest Meadows
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|French Gulch
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Greenville
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Hydesville
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Janesville
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Jolon
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Korbel
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Loleta
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Lompico
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Los Alamos
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Meadow Vista
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Milford
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Montgomery Creek
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Monument Hills
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Murphys
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|New Cuyama
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Redwood Valley
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Ridgecrest
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Santa Cruz
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Scott Bar
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Standish
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Stonyford
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Taylorsville
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|University of California, Davis
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Walker
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Willow Creek
|$1,584
|$132
|-15%
|Arnold
|$1,572
|$131
|-16%
|Burney
|$1,572
|$131
|-16%
|Carlotta
|$1,572
|$131
|-16%
|Chilcoot
|$1,572
|$131
|-16%
|Cloverdale
|$1,572
|$131
|-16%
|Creston
|$1,572
|$131
|-16%
|Dorris
|$1,572
|$131
|-16%
|Gridley
|$1,572
|$131
|-16%
|Grover Beach
|$1,572
|$131
|-16%
|Live Oak
|$1,572
|$131
|-16%
|Markleeville
|$1,572
|$131
|-16%
|Nelson
|$1,572
|$131
|-16%
|Pismo Beach
|$1,572
|$131
|-16%
|Rio Dell
|$1,572
|$131
|-16%
|San Lucas
|$1,572
|$131
|-16%
|Sierraville
|$1,572
|$131
|-16%
|Tehama
|$1,572
|$131
|-16%
|Adin
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Angels
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Angels Camp
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Biggs
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Bradley
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Butte City
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Caspar
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Cedarville
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Chico
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Corning
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Crescent Mills
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Elk Creek
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Felton
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Gerber
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Hamilton Branch
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Lake Almanor Country Club
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Livermore
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Lompoc
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Los Olivos
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Mount Hermon
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Nipomo
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Oceano
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Proberta
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Sea Ranch
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Solvang
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|The Sea Ranch
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Vandenberg Village
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Vinton
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Westwood
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Witter Springs
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Zayante
|$1,560
|$130
|-17%
|Big Bar
|$1,548
|$129
|-17%
|Bonny Doon
|$1,548
|$129
|-17%
|Butte Creek Canyon
|$1,548
|$129
|-17%
|Callahan
|$1,548
|$129
|-17%
|Carmel-by-the-Sea
|$1,548
|$129
|-17%
|Cassel
|$1,548
|$129
|-17%
|Cayucos
|$1,548
|$129
|-17%
|Delleker
|$1,548
|$129
|-17%
|Hat Creek
|$1,548
|$129
|-17%
|Lakeport
|$1,548
|$129
|-17%
|Marina
|$1,548
|$129
|-17%
|Mendocino
|$1,548
|$129
|-17%
|North Lakeport
|$1,548
|$129
|-17%
|Pasatiempo
|$1,548
|$129
|-17%
|Portola
|$1,548
|$129
|-17%
|San Simeon
|$1,548
|$129
|-17%
|Scotia
|$1,548
|$129
|-17%
|Seiad Valley
|$1,548
|$129
|-17%
|Vandenberg AFB
|$1,548
|$129
|-17%
|Whitmore
|$1,548
|$129
|-17%
|Atascadero
|$1,536
|$128
|-18%
|Big Pine
|$1,536
|$128
|-18%
|Blairsden-Graeagle
|$1,536
|$128
|-18%
|Calpine
|$1,536
|$128
|-18%
|Canby
|$1,536
|$128
|-18%
|Carmel
|$1,536
|$128
|-18%
|Fort Jones
|$1,536
|$128
|-18%
|Gasquet
|$1,536
|$128
|-18%
|Graeagle
|$1,536
|$128
|-18%
|Junction City
|$1,536
|$128
|-18%
|Lake City
|$1,536
|$128
|-18%
|Lewiston
|$1,536
|$128
|-18%
|Lookout
|$1,536
|$128
|-18%
|Millville
|$1,536
|$128
|-18%
|Morro Bay
|$1,536
|$128
|-18%
|Orcutt
|$1,536
|$128
|-18%
|Palo Cedro
|$1,536
|$128
|-18%
|Pine Valley
|$1,536
|$128
|-18%
|Princeton
|$1,536
|$128
|-18%
|Sierra City
|$1,536
|$128
|-18%
|Bayside
|$1,524
|$127
|-19%
|Bella Vista
|$1,524
|$127
|-19%
|Buellton
|$1,524
|$127
|-19%
|Cottonwood
|$1,524
|$127
|-19%
|Del Rey Oaks
|$1,524
|$127
|-19%
|Gazelle
|$1,524
|$127
|-19%
|Hamilton City
|$1,524
|$127
|-19%
|Lake California
|$1,524
|$127
|-19%
|Lake Wildwood
|$1,524
|$127
|-19%
|Lakehead
|$1,524
|$127
|-19%
|Litchfield
|$1,524
|$127
|-19%
|Los Molinos
|$1,524
|$127
|-19%
|Los Ranchos
|$1,524
|$127
|-19%
|Mountain Gate
|$1,524
|$127
|-19%
|Paradise
|$1,524
|$127
|-19%
|Penn Valley
|$1,524
|$127
|-19%
|Redding
|$1,524
|$127
|-19%
|Scotts Valley
|$1,524
|$127
|-19%
|Shasta Lake
|$1,524
|$127
|-19%
|Soquel
|$1,524
|$127
|-19%
|Alturas
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Aptos
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Arroyo Grande
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Bishop
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Callender
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Cleone
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Cohasset
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Daphnedale Park
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Del Monte Forest
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Dixon Lane-Meadow Creek
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Fort Bragg
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Fortuna
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Keswick
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Lockwood
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Macdoel
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|McCloud
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Pebble Beach
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Rio del Mar
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Round Valley
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Seacliff
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Shasta
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Susanville
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|West Bishop
|$1,512
|$126
|-19%
|Anderson
|$1,500
|$125
|-20%
|Durham
|$1,500
|$125
|-20%
|Ferndale
|$1,500
|$125
|-20%
|Glenn
|$1,500
|$125
|-20%
|Greenview
|$1,500
|$125
|-20%
|Igo
|$1,500
|$125
|-20%
|Loyalton
|$1,500
|$125
|-20%
|Pleasure Point
|$1,500
|$125
|-20%
|Twin Lakes
|$1,500
|$125
|-20%
|Willows
|$1,500
|$125
|-20%
|Arcata
|$1,488
|$124
|-21%
|Capitola
|$1,488
|$124
|-21%
|East Quincy
|$1,488
|$124
|-21%
|Fieldbrook
|$1,488
|$124
|-21%
|Greenhorn
|$1,488
|$124
|-21%
|Grenada
|$1,488
|$124
|-21%
|Hornbrook
|$1,488
|$124
|-21%
|Manila
|$1,488
|$124
|-21%
|McKinleyville
|$1,488
|$124
|-21%
|Newell
|$1,488
|$124
|-21%
|Quincy
|$1,488
|$124
|-21%
|Tulelake
|$1,488
|$124
|-21%
|Bertsch-Oceanview
|$1,476
|$123
|-21%
|Cambria
|$1,476
|$123
|-21%
|Crescent City
|$1,476
|$123
|-21%
|King City
|$1,476
|$123
|-21%
|Orland
|$1,476
|$123
|-21%
|Pacific Grove
|$1,476
|$123
|-21%
|Smith River
|$1,476
|$123
|-21%
|Blue Lake
|$1,464
|$122
|-22%
|Red Bluff
|$1,464
|$122
|-22%
|Rough And Ready
|$1,464
|$122
|-22%
|Trinidad
|$1,464
|$122
|-22%
|Westhaven-Moonstone
|$1,464
|$122
|-22%
|Los Osos
|$1,452
|$121
|-22%
|Shingletown
|$1,452
|$121
|-22%
|San Ardo
|$1,440
|$120
|-23%
|Weaverville
|$1,440
|$120
|-23%
|Dunsmuir
|$1,428
|$119
|-24%
|Etna
|$1,428
|$119
|-24%
|Montague
|$1,416
|$118
|-24%
|Weed
|$1,392
|$116
|-26%
|Yreka
|$1,392
|$116
|-26%
|Mount Shasta
|$1,356
|$113
|-28%
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.