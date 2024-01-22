Watch CBS News
How does your car insurance rate compare to other cities in California?

By Bj Dahl

Insurance premiums are going up. Find out how much money you'll have to shell out
As mentioned in Kristine Lazar's piece of car insurance rates throughout the state, find your city below and see how it compares with neighboring cities.

Click here to view a heat map of the state

CityYearly RateMonthly rate% from average
Beverly Hills$3,048 $254 63%
Tarzana$2,988 $249 60%
Van Nuys$2,928 $244 56%
West Hollywood$2,928 $244 56%
North Hollywood$2,868 $239 53%
Valley Village$2,856 $238 53%
Encino$2,844 $237 52%
Glendale$2,820 $235 51%
Panorama City$2,796 $233 49%
Reseda$2,772 $231 48%
Sherman Oaks$2,712 $226 45%
Tujunga$2,712 $226 45%
Sun Valley$2,700 $225 44%
Studio City$2,676 $223 43%
Northridge$2,664 $222 42%
West Athens$2,664 $222 42%
Westmont$2,664 $222 42%
Universal City$2,652 $221 42%
North Hills$2,640 $220 41%
Winnetka$2,616 $218 40%
Calabasas$2,592 $216 38%
Hidden Hills$2,592 $216 38%
Toluca Lake$2,592 $216 38%
View Park-Windsor Hills$2,592 $216 38%
Canoga Park$2,580 $215 38%
Los Angeles$2,580 $215 38%
Vernon$2,580 $215 38%
Woodland Hills$2,580 $215 38%
Ladera Heights$2,556 $213 37%
Camp Pendleton$2,544 $212 36%
Granada Hills$2,520 $210 35%
Pacific Palisades$2,520 $210 35%
Pacoima$2,508 $209 34%
Porter Ranch$2,508 $209 34%
Willowbrook$2,508 $209 34%
Chatsworth$2,472 $206 32%
Florence-Graham$2,472 $206 32%
Bell Canyon$2,460 $205 31%
Topanga$2,460 $205 31%
West Hills$2,460 $205 31%
Compton$2,424 $202 29%
Sunland$2,424 $202 29%
Montrose$2,412 $201 29%
Inglewood$2,400 $200 28%
Marina Del Rey$2,400 $200 28%
Burbank$2,388 $199 28%
East Rancho Dominguez$2,388 $199 28%
Santa Monica$2,388 $199 28%
Sylmar$2,364 $197 26%
La Crescenta$2,352 $196 26%
Venice$2,340 $195 25%
Verdugo City$2,328 $194 24%
Huntington Park$2,304 $192 23%
Malibu$2,304 $192 23%
Walnut Park$2,304 $192 23%
Bell$2,280 $190 22%
Bell Gardens$2,280 $190 22%
Cudahy$2,280 $190 22%
Hawthorne$2,268 $189 21%
Lynwood$2,268 $189 21%
San Fernando$2,268 $189 21%
Del Aire$2,256 $188 21%
Lennox$2,256 $188 21%
Alhambra$2,232 $186 19%
La Canada Flintridge$2,232 $186 19%
Paramount$2,232 $186 19%
San Gabriel$2,232 $186 19%
Altadena$2,220 $185 19%
Arcadia$2,220 $185 19%
South Gate$2,220 $185 19%
East Los Angeles$2,208 $184 18%
El Monte$2,196 $183 17%
Lemon Hill$2,196 $183 17%
Mount Wilson$2,196 $183 17%
North Richmond$2,196 $183 17%
South El Monte$2,196 $183 17%
Agoura Hills$2,184 $182 17%
Culver City$2,184 $182 17%
Downey$2,184 $182 17%
Montebello$2,184 $182 17%
Monterey Park$2,184 $182 17%
Pasadena$2,184 $182 17%
San Marino$2,184 $182 17%
West Rancho Dominguez$2,184 $182 17%
Baldwin Park$2,172 $181 16%
Maywood$2,172 $181 16%
North El Monte$2,172 $181 16%
Rosemead$2,172 $181 16%
South San Gabriel$2,172 $181 16%
Temple City$2,172 $181 16%
Adelanto$2,160 $180 15%
Commerce$2,160 $180 15%
East Pasadena$2,160 $180 15%
San Pasqual$2,160 $180 15%
South Pasadena$2,160 $180 15%
Alondra Park$2,148 $179 15%
Lake Los Angeles$2,148 $179 15%
Palmdale$2,148 $179 15%
Bellflower$2,136 $178 14%
East San Gabriel$2,136 $178 14%
Gardena$2,136 $178 14%
Parkway$2,136 $178 14%
Playa Vista$2,136 $178 14%
Emeryville$2,124 $177 13%
Florin$2,124 $177 13%
Fruitridge Pocket$2,124 $177 13%
Industry$2,124 $177 13%
McClellan$2,124 $177 13%
McClellan Park$2,124 $177 13%
Rowland Heights$2,124 $177 13%
Canyon Country$2,112 $176 13%
Colma$2,112 $176 13%
Littlerock$2,112 $176 13%
Montalvin Manor$2,112 $176 13%
Oakland$2,112 $176 13%
Playa Del Rey$2,112 $176 13%
Rio Linda$2,112 $176 13%
Rollingwood$2,112 $176 13%
San Pablo$2,112 $176 13%
Stanton$2,112 $176 13%
Sun Village$2,112 $176 13%
Tara Hills$2,112 $176 13%
Twentynine Palms$2,112 $176 13%
Kennedy$2,100 $175 12%
La Puente$2,100 $175 12%
San Francisco$2,100 $175 12%
Taft Mosswood$2,100 $175 12%
West Puente Valley$2,100 $175 12%
Hawaiian Gardens$2,088 $174 12%
Irwindale$2,088 $174 12%
Lawndale$2,088 $174 12%
Mayflower Village$2,088 $174 12%
Stevenson Ranch$2,088 $174 12%
Vineyard$2,088 $174 12%
Avocado Heights$2,076 $173 11%
Diamond Bar$2,076 $173 11%
Harbor City$2,076 $173 11%
La Mirada$2,076 $173 11%
Lancaster$2,076 $173 11%
Midway City$2,076 $173 11%
Pomona$2,076 $173 11%
Walnut$2,076 $173 11%
West Whittier-Los Nietos$2,076 $173 11%
Artesia$2,064 $172 10%
Buena Park$2,064 $172 10%
Long Beach$2,064 $172 10%
Norwalk$2,064 $172 10%
Oak Park$2,064 $172 10%
South San Jose Hills$2,064 $172 10%
Valinda$2,064 $172 10%
Westminster$2,064 $172 10%
Cerritos$2,052 $171 10%
Desert View Highlands$2,052 $171 10%
Foothill Farms$2,052 $171 10%
North Highlands$2,052 $171 10%
San Bernardino$2,052 $171 10%
Signal Hill$2,052 $171 10%
Victorville$2,052 $171 10%
Azusa$2,040 $170 9%
Bloomington$2,040 $170 9%
Carson$2,040 $170 9%
Garden Grove$2,040 $170 9%
Hacienda Heights$2,040 $170 9%
Mountain View Acres$2,040 $170 9%
Richmond$2,040 $170 9%
West Covina$2,040 $170 9%
La Palma$2,028 $169 8%
Mather$2,028 $169 8%
Newport Coast$2,028 $169 8%
Pala$2,028 $169 8%
Pico Rivera$2,028 $169 8%
Rialto$2,028 $169 8%
Rose Hills$2,028 $169 8%
Santa Clarita$2,028 $169 8%
Whittier$2,028 $169 8%
Wilmington$2,028 $169 8%
August$2,016 $168 8%
Citrus$2,016 $168 8%
Fontana$2,016 $168 8%
Mission Hills$2,016 $168 8%
Ontario$2,016 $168 8%
Rancho Palos Verdes$2,016 $168 8%
Sacramento$2,016 $168 8%
San Pedro$2,016 $168 8%
Vincent$2,016 $168 8%
Airport$2,004 $167 7%
Antelope$2,004 $167 7%
Bradbury$2,004 $167 7%
Cypress$2,004 $167 7%
Duarte$2,004 $167 7%
East La Mirada$2,004 $167 7%
Hoopa$2,004 $167 7%
La Riviera$2,004 $167 7%
Muscoy$2,004 $167 7%
Quartz Hill$2,004 $167 7%
Rancho Cordova$2,004 $167 7%
Rosemont$2,004 $167 7%
South Whittier$2,004 $167 7%
Spring Valley Lake$2,004 $167 7%
Valencia$2,004 $167 7%
West Carson$2,004 $167 7%
Westlake Village$2,004 $167 7%
Bard$1,992 $166 6%
Cedar Glen$1,992 $166 6%
Charter Oak$1,992 $166 6%
Daly City$1,992 $166 6%
Hesperia$1,992 $166 6%
Highland$1,992 $166 6%
Holt$1,992 $166 6%
Moreno Valley$1,992 $166 6%
Perris$1,992 $166 6%
Santa Ana$1,992 $166 6%
Santa Fe Springs$1,992 $166 6%
Anaheim$1,980 $165 6%
Biola$1,980 $165 6%
Bystrom$1,980 $165 6%
Castaic$1,980 $165 6%
Chino$1,980 $165 6%
Covina$1,980 $165 6%
Edison$1,980 $165 6%
La Habra$1,980 $165 6%
La Habra Heights$1,980 $165 6%
North Palm Springs$1,980 $165 6%
Rouse$1,980 $165 6%
Shackelford$1,980 $165 6%
South Monrovia Island$1,980 $165 6%
Val Verde$1,980 $165 6%
Bryn Mawr$1,968 $164 5%
El Sobrante$1,968 $164 5%
Fullerton$1,968 $164 5%
Highgrove$1,968 $164 5%
Monrovia$1,968 $164 5%
Oak Hills$1,968 $164 5%
Agua Dulce$1,956 $163 4%
Carmichael$1,956 $163 4%
Colton$1,956 $163 4%
Good Hope$1,956 $163 4%
Lake Mathews$1,956 $163 4%
Lakewood$1,956 $163 4%
Mead Valley$1,956 $163 4%
Meadowbrook$1,956 $163 4%
Montclair$1,956 $163 4%
Palos Verdes Estates$1,956 $163 4%
Palos Verdes Peninsula$1,956 $163 4%
Patton$1,956 $163 4%
Rancho Cucamonga$1,956 $163 4%
Rolling Hills$1,956 $163 4%
Rolling Hills Estates$1,956 $163 4%
Ross$1,956 $163 4%
Sunset Beach$1,956 $163 4%
West Modesto$1,956 $163 4%
Arden-Arcade$1,944 $162 4%
Atwood$1,944 $162 4%
Brandeis$1,944 $162 4%
Chino Hills$1,944 $162 4%
Eastvale$1,944 $162 4%
El Segundo$1,944 $162 4%
Elizabeth Lake$1,944 $162 4%
Gold River$1,944 $162 4%
Home Gardens$1,944 $162 4%
Lake Hughes$1,944 $162 4%
Running Springs$1,944 $162 4%
San Jacinto$1,944 $162 4%
Stockton$1,944 $162 4%
Torrance$1,944 $162 4%
West Sacramento$1,944 $162 4%
Amboy$1,932 $161 3%
Antioch$1,932 $161 3%
Ashland$1,932 $161 3%
Blue Jay$1,932 $161 3%
Bret Harte$1,932 $161 3%
Cherryland$1,932 $161 3%
Courtland$1,932 $161 3%
Fairview$1,932 $161 3%
Laguna Beach$1,932 $161 3%
Lakeland Village$1,932 $161 3%
Manhattan Beach$1,932 $161 3%
Mecca$1,932 $161 3%
Parklawn$1,932 $161 3%
Rimforest$1,932 $161 3%
Riverdale Park$1,932 $161 3%
San Leandro$1,932 $161 3%
Simi Valley$1,932 $161 3%
Thousand Oaks$1,932 $161 3%
Upland$1,932 $161 3%
Villa Park$1,932 $161 3%
Bay Point$1,920 $160 3%
Brea$1,920 $160 3%
Cabazon$1,920 $160 3%
Ceres$1,920 $160 3%
Coachella$1,920 $160 3%
Corona$1,920 $160 3%
Easton$1,920 $160 3%
Fountain Valley$1,920 $160 3%
Guasti$1,920 $160 3%
Hermosa Beach$1,920 $160 3%
Irvine$1,920 $160 3%
Lake Arrowhead$1,920 $160 3%
Lake Elsinore$1,920 $160 3%
Lincoln Village$1,920 $160 3%
Pittsburg$1,920 $160 3%
Riverside$1,920 $160 3%
San Antonio Heights$1,920 $160 3%
Vallejo$1,920 $160 3%
West Park$1,920 $160 3%
Del Rey$1,908 $159 2%
French Camp$1,908 $159 2%
Glen Avon$1,908 $159 2%
Hayward$1,908 $159 2%
Keyes$1,908 $159 2%
Lamont$1,908 $159 2%
Lomita$1,908 $159 2%
Lytle Creek$1,908 $159 2%
Mira Loma$1,908 $159 2%
Newport Beach$1,908 $159 2%
North Tustin$1,908 $159 2%
Pearblossom$1,908 $159 2%
Pinole$1,908 $159 2%
Placentia$1,908 $159 2%
Redondo Beach$1,908 $159 2%
San Dimas$1,908 $159 2%
Surfside$1,908 $159 2%
Warm Springs$1,908 $159 2%
Woodcrest$1,908 $159 2%
Apple Valley$1,896 $158 1%
Cima$1,896 $158 1%
Corona Del Mar$1,896 $158 1%
Crestline$1,896 $158 1%
Desert Hot Springs$1,896 $158 1%
East Richmond Heights$1,896 $158 1%
Friant$1,896 $158 1%
Garnet$1,896 $158 1%
Huntington Beach$1,896 $158 1%
Modesto$1,896 $158 1%
Morada$1,896 $158 1%
Mt. Baldy$1,896 $158 1%
Oakville$1,896 $158 1%
Palm Springs$1,896 $158 1%
Pauma Valley$1,896 $158 1%
Roseland$1,896 $158 1%
Tustin$1,896 $158 1%
Weedpatch$1,896 $158 1%
Acton$1,884 $157 1%
Belvedere$1,884 $157 1%
Belvedere Tiburon$1,884 $157 1%
Country Club$1,884 $157 1%
Dulzura$1,884 $157 1%
Fairbanks Ranch$1,884 $157 1%
Forest Falls$1,884 $157 1%
Garden Acres$1,884 $157 1%
Glendora$1,884 $157 1%
La Verne$1,884 $157 1%
Lathrop$1,884 $157 1%
Mayfair$1,884 $157 1%
Mountain Pass$1,884 $157 1%
Phelan$1,884 $157 1%
Rancho Santa Fe$1,884 $157 1%
Rodeo$1,884 $157 1%
Rutherford$1,884 $157 1%
Temescal Valley$1,884 $157 1%
Tiburon$1,884 $157 1%
Valyermo$1,884 $157 1%
Waterloo$1,884 $157 1%
Westley$1,884 $157 1%
Angelus Oaks$1,872 $156 0%
Anza$1,872 $156 0%
Broadmoor$1,872 $156 0%
Calwa$1,872 $156 0%
Canyon Lake$1,872 $156 0%
Citrus Heights$1,872 $156 0%
Clyde$1,872 $156 0%
Coronita$1,872 $156 0%
Costa Mesa$1,872 $156 0%
Del Rio$1,872 $156 0%
Desert Shores$1,872 $156 0%
East Irvine$1,872 $156 0%
Elverta$1,872 $156 0%
Fair Oaks$1,872 $156 0%
Green Valley Lake$1,872 $156 0%
Jurupa Valley$1,872 $156 0%
McFarland$1,872 $156 0%
Oasis$1,872 $156 0%
Pedley$1,872 $156 0%
Piru$1,872 $156 0%
Quail Valley$1,872 $156 0%
Rancho Mirage$1,872 $156 0%
Rubidoux$1,872 $156 0%
San Lorenzo$1,872 $156 0%
Sierra Madre$1,872 $156 0%
Sunnyslope$1,872 $156 0%
Thermal$1,872 $156 0%
Vista Santa Rosa$1,872 $156 0%
Yorba Linda$1,872 $156 0%
Alum Rock$1,860 $155 -1%
American Canyon$1,860 $155 -1%
Arvin$1,860 $155 -1%
Bakersfield$1,860 $155 -1%
Bayview$1,860 $155 -1%
Casa Conejo$1,860 $155 -1%
Cathedral City$1,860 $155 -1%
Coto de Caza$1,860 $155 -1%
East Foothills$1,860 $155 -1%
Elk Grove$1,860 $155 -1%
Empire$1,860 $155 -1%
Hemet$1,860 $155 -1%
La Grange$1,860 $155 -1%
Ludlow$1,860 $155 -1%
Mountain House$1,860 $155 -1%
Newbury Park$1,860 $155 -1%
Oakley$1,860 $155 -1%
Port Hueneme$1,860 $155 -1%
Rancho San Diego$1,860 $155 -1%
Red Mountain$1,860 $155 -1%
Richgrove$1,860 $155 -1%
Trabuco Canyon$1,860 $155 -1%
Union City$1,860 $155 -1%
Waterford$1,860 $155 -1%
Ballico$1,848 $154 -1%
Buttonwillow$1,848 $154 -1%
Darwin$1,848 $154 -1%
El Cajon$1,848 $154 -1%
Elmira$1,848 $154 -1%
Essex$1,848 $154 -1%
Grand Terrace$1,848 $154 -1%
Grayson$1,848 $154 -1%
Green Acres$1,848 $154 -1%
Green Valley$1,848 $154 -1%
Imperial Beach$1,848 $154 -1%
Lakeview$1,848 $154 -1%
Llano$1,848 $154 -1%
March ARB$1,848 $154 -1%
Menifee$1,848 $154 -1%
Moorpark$1,848 $154 -1%
Nicasio$1,848 $154 -1%
Nuevo$1,848 $154 -1%
Orange$1,848 $154 -1%
Patterson$1,848 $154 -1%
Piedmont$1,848 $154 -1%
Pilot Hill$1,848 $154 -1%
Riverbank$1,848 $154 -1%
Selma$1,848 $154 -1%
Skyforest$1,848 $154 -1%
Somis$1,848 $154 -1%
South San Francisco$1,848 $154 -1%
Strawberry$1,848 $154 -1%
Turlock$1,848 $154 -1%
Twin Peaks$1,848 $154 -1%
Victor$1,848 $154 -1%
Whitewater$1,848 $154 -1%
Wildomar$1,848 $154 -1%
Wilton$1,848 $154 -1%
Berkeley$1,836 $153 -2%
Bethel Island$1,836 $153 -2%
Big Creek$1,836 $153 -2%
Burlingame$1,836 $153 -2%
Canyon$1,836 $153 -2%
City of Industry$1,836 $153 -2%
Claremont$1,836 $153 -2%
Discovery Bay$1,836 $153 -2%
Duncans Mills$1,836 $153 -2%
East Hemet$1,836 $153 -2%
East Nicolaus$1,836 $153 -2%
East Palo Alto$1,836 $153 -2%
Fowler$1,836 $153 -2%
French Valley$1,836 $153 -2%
Fresno$1,836 $153 -2%
Granite Hills$1,836 $153 -2%
Harbison Canyon$1,836 $153 -2%
Hillsborough$1,836 $153 -2%
La Quinta$1,836 $153 -2%
Laguna Niguel$1,836 $153 -2%
Lebec$1,836 $153 -2%
Los Alamitos$1,836 $153 -2%
Marin City$1,836 $153 -2%
Mentone$1,836 $153 -2%
Murrieta$1,836 $153 -2%
New Almaden$1,836 $153 -2%
Nicolaus$1,836 $153 -2%
Oxnard$1,836 $153 -2%
Pinon Hills$1,836 $153 -2%
Rossmoor$1,836 $153 -2%
San Bruno$1,836 $153 -2%
San Luis Rey$1,836 $153 -2%
Sausalito$1,836 $153 -2%
Valle Vista$1,836 $153 -2%
Valley Center$1,836 $153 -2%
Winchester$1,836 $153 -2%
Wrightwood$1,836 $153 -2%
Atherton$1,824 $152 -3%
Birds Landing$1,824 $152 -3%
Bonsall$1,824 $152 -3%
Bostonia$1,824 $152 -3%
Calipatria$1,824 $152 -3%
Caruthers$1,824 $152 -3%
Castro Valley$1,824 $152 -3%
Crest$1,824 $152 -3%
Dana Point$1,824 $152 -3%
El Cerrito$1,824 $152 -3%
El Rio$1,824 $152 -3%
Hercules$1,824 $152 -3%
Hickman$1,824 $152 -3%
Homeland$1,824 $152 -3%
Indio$1,824 $152 -3%
La Jolla$1,824 $152 -3%
Lexington Hills$1,824 $152 -3%
Linden$1,824 $152 -3%
Loma Linda$1,824 $152 -3%
Lucerne Valley$1,824 $152 -3%
Manteca$1,824 $152 -3%
Martell$1,824 $152 -3%
Millbrae$1,824 $152 -3%
Moccasin$1,824 $152 -3%
Montecito$1,824 $152 -3%
Oregon House$1,824 $152 -3%
Palomar Mountain$1,824 $152 -3%
Pinecrest$1,824 $152 -3%
Pope Valley$1,824 $152 -3%
Randsburg$1,824 $152 -3%
Rio Nido$1,824 $152 -3%
Shafter$1,824 $152 -3%
Stinson Beach$1,824 $152 -3%
Temecula$1,824 $152 -3%
Tranquillity$1,824 $152 -3%
Tupman$1,824 $152 -3%
Big Bear Lake$1,812 $151 -3%
Brisbane$1,812 $151 -3%
Cedarpines Park$1,812 $151 -3%
Cobb$1,812 $151 -3%
Desert Edge$1,812 $151 -3%
Ducor$1,812 $151 -3%
Earlimart$1,812 $151 -3%
El Toro$1,812 $151 -3%
Frazier Park$1,812 $151 -3%
Grizzly Flats$1,812 $151 -3%
Jamul$1,812 $151 -3%
Keeler$1,812 $151 -3%
Lagunitas$1,812 $151 -3%
Lake of the Woods$1,812 $151 -3%
Lotus$1,812 $151 -3%
Mendota$1,812 $151 -3%
Middletown$1,812 $151 -3%
Rancho Santa Margarita$1,812 $151 -3%
Redlands$1,812 $151 -3%
Rosamond$1,812 $151 -3%
Salton City$1,812 $151 -3%
San Juan Capistrano$1,812 $151 -3%
Silverado$1,812 $151 -3%
Sky Valley$1,812 $151 -3%
Suisun City$1,812 $151 -3%
Sun City$1,812 $151 -3%
Wasco$1,812 $151 -3%
Alameda$1,800 $150 -4%
Aliso Viejo$1,800 $150 -4%
Barstow$1,800 $150 -4%
Blackhawk$1,800 $150 -4%
Bolinas$1,800 $150 -4%
Burrel$1,800 $150 -4%
California Hot Springs$1,800 $150 -4%
Camarillo$1,800 $150 -4%
Camino Tassajara$1,800 $150 -4%
Clarksburg$1,800 $150 -4%
Crockett$1,800 $150 -4%
Cutler$1,800 $150 -4%
Emigrant Gap$1,800 $150 -4%
Escalon$1,800 $150 -4%
Farmersville$1,800 $150 -4%
Fort Irwin$1,800 $150 -4%
Greenbrae$1,800 $150 -4%
Hughson$1,800 $150 -4%
Kentfield$1,800 $150 -4%
Kerman$1,800 $150 -4%
La Honda$1,800 $150 -4%
La Presa$1,800 $150 -4%
Ladera Ranch$1,800 $150 -4%
Lakeshore$1,800 $150 -4%
Lenwood$1,800 $150 -4%
Mill Valley$1,800 $150 -4%
Mission Viejo$1,800 $150 -4%
Morongo Valley$1,800 $150 -4%
Oildale$1,800 $150 -4%
Piedra$1,800 $150 -4%
Plainview$1,800 $150 -4%
Poplar-Cotton Center$1,800 $150 -4%
Rio Oso$1,800 $150 -4%
Santa Ysabel$1,800 $150 -4%
Stewarts Point$1,800 $150 -4%
Storrie$1,800 $150 -4%
Strathmore$1,800 $150 -4%
Sugarloaf$1,800 $150 -4%
Tamalpais-Homestead Valley$1,800 $150 -4%
Wilseyville$1,800 $150 -4%
Badger$1,788 $149 -4%
Beaumont$1,788 $149 -4%
Bermuda Dunes$1,788 $149 -4%
Brentwood$1,788 $149 -4%
Brookdale$1,788 $149 -4%
Brooks$1,788 $149 -4%
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix$1,788 $149 -4%
Cherry Valley$1,788 $149 -4%
Del Mar$1,788 $149 -4%
East Orosi$1,788 $149 -4%
El Nido$1,788 $149 -4%
Fawnskin$1,788 $149 -4%
Five Points$1,788 $149 -4%
Hidden Valley Lake$1,788 $149 -4%
Holy City$1,788 $149 -4%
Hume$1,788 $149 -4%
Indian Wells$1,788 $149 -4%
Kings Beach$1,788 $149 -4%
Knightsen$1,788 $149 -4%
Laguna Woods$1,788 $149 -4%
Lake Forest$1,788 $149 -4%
Lemon Grove$1,788 $149 -4%
Marshall$1,788 $149 -4%
National City$1,788 $149 -4%
Norco$1,788 $149 -4%
Norden$1,788 $149 -4%
Olema$1,788 $149 -4%
Orange Cove$1,788 $149 -4%
Orangevale$1,788 $149 -4%
Oro Grande$1,788 $149 -4%
Orosi$1,788 $149 -4%
Parlier$1,788 $149 -4%
Pine Mountain Club$1,788 $149 -4%
Pleasant Grove$1,788 $149 -4%
Ramona$1,788 $149 -4%
Redwood Estates$1,788 $149 -4%
Robbins$1,788 $149 -4%
San Diego Country Estates$1,788 $149 -4%
San Geronimo$1,788 $149 -4%
San Jose$1,788 $149 -4%
San Quentin$1,788 $149 -4%
Santa Rosa Valley$1,788 $149 -4%
Standard$1,788 $149 -4%
Tracy$1,788 $149 -4%
Waukena$1,788 $149 -4%
Whiskeytown$1,788 $149 -4%
Yettem$1,788 $149 -4%
Alpaugh$1,776 $148 -5%
Amador City$1,776 $148 -5%
Amesti$1,776 $148 -5%
Annapolis$1,776 $148 -5%
Big Bear City$1,776 $148 -5%
Big Oak Flat$1,776 $148 -5%
Boulder Creek$1,776 $148 -5%
Byron$1,776 $148 -5%
Campo$1,776 $148 -5%
Castroville$1,776 $148 -5%
Dillon Beach$1,776 $148 -5%
Dustin Acres$1,776 $148 -5%
Echo Lake$1,776 $148 -5%
Elkhorn$1,776 $148 -5%
Fairfield$1,776 $148 -5%
Fillmore$1,776 $148 -5%
Ford City$1,776 $148 -5%
Freedom$1,776 $148 -5%
Glennville$1,776 $148 -5%
Greenacres$1,776 $148 -5%
Heber$1,776 $148 -5%
Helendale$1,776 $148 -5%
Helm$1,776 $148 -5%
Hinkley$1,776 $148 -5%
Kings Canyon National Pk$1,776 $148 -5%
Laguna Hills$1,776 $148 -5%
Lindsay$1,776 $148 -5%
Little Lake$1,776 $148 -5%
Loomis$1,776 $148 -5%
Los Gatos$1,776 $148 -5%
Madera Acres$1,776 $148 -5%
Mojave$1,776 $148 -5%
Montara$1,776 $148 -5%
Nipton$1,776 $148 -5%
Olympic Valley$1,776 $148 -5%
Parksdale$1,776 $148 -5%
Raisin City$1,776 $148 -5%
Rancho Calaveras$1,776 $148 -5%
Redway$1,776 $148 -5%
Rosedale$1,776 $148 -5%
Salida$1,776 $148 -5%
San Diego$1,776 $148 -5%
Santa Rosa$1,776 $148 -5%
Seal Beach$1,776 $148 -5%
Seeley$1,776 $148 -5%
Silver Lakes$1,776 $148 -5%
South Taft$1,776 $148 -5%
Stirling City$1,776 $148 -5%
Sunnyside$1,776 $148 -5%
Taft$1,776 $148 -5%
Taft Heights$1,776 $148 -5%
Tarpey Village$1,776 $148 -5%
Traver$1,776 $148 -5%
Twin Bridges$1,776 $148 -5%
Valley Springs$1,776 $148 -5%
Winterhaven$1,776 $148 -5%
Woodlake$1,776 $148 -5%
Acampo$1,764 $147 -6%
Angwin$1,764 $147 -6%
Baker$1,764 $147 -6%
Caliente$1,764 $147 -6%
Cantil$1,764 $147 -6%
Clements$1,764 $147 -6%
Collierville$1,764 $147 -6%
Daggett$1,764 $147 -6%
Denair$1,764 $147 -6%
Dogtown$1,764 $147 -6%
El Centro$1,764 $147 -6%
Escondido$1,764 $147 -6%
Farmington$1,764 $147 -6%
Fields Landing$1,764 $147 -6%
Greenfield$1,764 $147 -6%
Hilmar$1,764 $147 -6%
Hilmar-Irwin$1,764 $147 -6%
Lakeside$1,764 $147 -6%
Larkspur$1,764 $147 -6%
Las Flores$1,764 $147 -6%
Lodi$1,764 $147 -6%
Lower Lake$1,764 $147 -6%
Mount Laguna$1,764 $147 -6%
Oceanside$1,764 $147 -6%
Planada$1,764 $147 -6%
Rumsey$1,764 $147 -6%
Ryde$1,764 $147 -6%
San Clemente$1,764 $147 -6%
Santa Rita Park$1,764 $147 -6%
Sequoia National Park$1,764 $147 -6%
Spring Valley$1,764 $147 -6%
Summerland$1,764 $147 -6%
Tahoe Vista$1,764 $147 -6%
Thornton$1,764 $147 -6%
Vista$1,764 $147 -6%
Watsonville$1,764 $147 -6%
Winter Gardens$1,764 $147 -6%
Woodbridge$1,764 $147 -6%
Yuba City$1,764 $147 -6%
Alviso$1,752 $146 -6%
Atwater$1,752 $146 -6%
Banning$1,752 $146 -6%
Bodega$1,752 $146 -6%
Bodfish$1,752 $146 -6%
Camp Meeker$1,752 $146 -6%
Campo Seco$1,752 $146 -6%
Centerville$1,752 $146 -6%
Concord$1,752 $146 -6%
Deer Park$1,752 $146 -6%
Delano$1,752 $146 -6%
Drytown$1,752 $146 -6%
East Oakdale$1,752 $146 -6%
Fallbrook$1,752 $146 -6%
Foothill Ranch$1,752 $146 -6%
Fruitdale$1,752 $146 -6%
Galt$1,752 $146 -6%
Greenwood$1,752 $146 -6%
Idyllwild-Pine Cove$1,752 $146 -6%
Imperial$1,752 $146 -6%
Jenner$1,752 $146 -6%
Lockeford$1,752 $146 -6%
McSwain$1,752 $146 -6%
Minkler$1,752 $146 -6%
Newark$1,752 $146 -6%
Newman$1,752 $146 -6%
North Fork$1,752 $146 -6%
Oakdale$1,752 $146 -6%
Palm Desert$1,752 $146 -6%
Point Arena$1,752 $146 -6%
Port Costa$1,752 $146 -6%
Rainbow$1,752 $146 -6%
Reedley$1,752 $146 -6%
Roseville$1,752 $146 -6%
Sanger$1,752 $146 -6%
Sheridan$1,752 $146 -6%
Snelling$1,752 $146 -6%
Solana Beach$1,752 $146 -6%
Somerset$1,752 $146 -6%
Sultana$1,752 $146 -6%
Sunol$1,752 $146 -6%
Tulare$1,752 $146 -6%
Warner Springs$1,752 $146 -6%
Washington$1,752 $146 -6%
Winton$1,752 $146 -6%
Woodville$1,752 $146 -6%
Yucaipa$1,752 $146 -6%
Aguanga$1,740 $145 -7%
Alamo$1,740 $145 -7%
Alderpoint$1,740 $145 -7%
Aptos Hills-Larkin Valley$1,740 $145 -7%
Bieber$1,740 $145 -7%
Bonita$1,740 $145 -7%
Calexico$1,740 $145 -7%
Calistoga$1,740 $145 -7%
Cantua Creek$1,740 $145 -7%
Carlsbad$1,740 $145 -7%
Clay$1,740 $145 -7%
Coronado$1,740 $145 -7%
Corralitos$1,740 $145 -7%
Danville$1,740 $145 -7%
Dunlap$1,740 $145 -7%
Eldridge$1,740 $145 -7%
Fort Washington$1,740 $145 -7%
Fremont$1,740 $145 -7%
Fulton$1,740 $145 -7%
Glen Ellen$1,740 $145 -7%
Goshen$1,740 $145 -7%
Granite Bay$1,740 $145 -7%
Herald$1,740 $145 -7%
Hood$1,740 $145 -7%
Interlaken$1,740 $145 -7%
Keene$1,740 $145 -7%
La Selva Beach$1,740 $145 -7%
Las Lomas$1,740 $145 -7%
Moraga$1,740 $145 -7%
Mount Aukum$1,740 $145 -7%
Mountain Center$1,740 $145 -7%
Pajaro$1,740 $145 -7%
Patterson Tract$1,740 $145 -7%
Ravendale$1,740 $145 -7%
River Pines$1,740 $145 -7%
Salinas$1,740 $145 -7%
San Joaquin$1,740 $145 -7%
San Ysidro$1,740 $145 -7%
Saratoga$1,740 $145 -7%
Shandon$1,740 $145 -7%
Stevinson$1,740 $145 -7%
Strawberry Valley$1,740 $145 -7%
Terra Bella$1,740 $145 -7%
Thousand Palms$1,740 $145 -7%
Vernalis$1,740 $145 -7%
Vidal$1,740 $145 -7%
Vineburg$1,740 $145 -7%
West Goshen$1,740 $145 -7%
Woody$1,740 $145 -7%
Albany$1,728 $144 -8%
Burson$1,728 $144 -8%
Calimesa$1,728 $144 -8%
Camp Nelson$1,728 $144 -8%
Capistrano Beach$1,728 $144 -8%
Challenge$1,728 $144 -8%
Chowchilla$1,728 $144 -8%
Chula Vista$1,728 $144 -8%
Clearlake$1,728 $144 -8%
Coloma$1,728 $144 -8%
Cressey$1,728 $144 -8%
Crows Landing$1,728 $144 -8%
Delhi$1,728 $144 -8%
Dinuba$1,728 $144 -8%
Emerald Lake Hills$1,728 $144 -8%
Fairfax$1,728 $144 -8%
Fairmead$1,728 $144 -8%
Forest Knolls$1,728 $144 -8%
Franklin$1,728 $144 -8%
Guatay$1,728 $144 -8%
Hathaway Pines$1,728 $144 -8%
Hidden Meadows$1,728 $144 -8%
Honeydew$1,728 $144 -8%
Julian$1,728 $144 -8%
Kingsburg$1,728 $144 -8%
Kyburz$1,728 $144 -8%
Lake Isabella$1,728 $144 -8%
Lanare$1,728 $144 -8%
Linnell Camp$1,728 $144 -8%
Livingston$1,728 $144 -8%
London$1,728 $144 -8%
Los Banos$1,728 $144 -8%
Lost Hills$1,728 $144 -8%
Merced$1,728 $144 -8%
Mono Hot Springs$1,728 $144 -8%
Monte Sereno$1,728 $144 -8%
Occidental$1,728 $144 -8%
Olancha$1,728 $144 -8%
Rescue$1,728 $144 -8%
Riverdale$1,728 $144 -8%
San Andreas$1,728 $144 -8%
San Gregorio$1,728 $144 -8%
San Rafael$1,728 $144 -8%
Santa Clara$1,728 $144 -8%
Squirrel Mountain Valley$1,728 $144 -8%
St. Helena$1,728 $144 -8%
Sutter$1,728 $144 -8%
Visalia$1,728 $144 -8%
Walnut Grove$1,728 $144 -8%
Woodacre$1,728 $144 -8%
Woodside$1,728 $144 -8%
Alpine$1,716 $143 -8%
Auburn Lake Trails$1,716 $143 -8%
Campbell$1,716 $143 -8%
Clayton$1,716 $143 -8%
Clovis$1,716 $143 -8%
Cool$1,716 $143 -8%
Copperopolis$1,716 $143 -8%
Diablo$1,716 $143 -8%
Encinitas$1,716 $143 -8%
Gilroy$1,716 $143 -8%
Guerneville$1,716 $143 -8%
Kensington$1,716 $143 -8%
Maricopa$1,716 $143 -8%
Mount Hamilton$1,716 $143 -8%
Napa$1,716 $143 -8%
O'Neals$1,716 $143 -8%
Oak View$1,716 $143 -8%
Old Fig Garden$1,716 $143 -8%
Onyx$1,716 $143 -8%
Parkwood$1,716 $143 -8%
Pollock Pines$1,716 $143 -8%
Potrero$1,716 $143 -8%
Prunedale$1,716 $143 -8%
Ranchita$1,716 $143 -8%
Rancho Murieta$1,716 $143 -8%
Redwood City$1,716 $143 -8%
San Anselmo$1,716 $143 -8%
San Marcos$1,716 $143 -8%
Santa Barbara$1,716 $143 -8%
Santa Paula$1,716 $143 -8%
Sleepy Hollow$1,716 $143 -8%
Sloughhouse$1,716 $143 -8%
Squaw Valley$1,716 $143 -8%
Tecate$1,716 $143 -8%
Tollhouse$1,716 $143 -8%
Valley Ford$1,716 $143 -8%
Wofford Heights$1,716 $143 -8%
Avery$1,704 $142 -9%
Boronda$1,704 $142 -9%
California City$1,704 $142 -9%
Cameron Park$1,704 $142 -9%
Camino$1,704 $142 -9%
Cazadero$1,704 $142 -9%
Chicago Park$1,704 $142 -9%
Coulterville$1,704 $142 -9%
Coyote$1,704 $142 -9%
Desert Center$1,704 $142 -9%
Desert Palms$1,704 $142 -9%
El Dorado$1,704 $142 -9%
Elk$1,704 $142 -9%
Eucalyptus Hills$1,704 $142 -9%
Flournoy$1,704 $142 -9%
Garden Valley$1,704 $142 -9%
Graton$1,704 $142 -9%
Greeley Hill$1,704 $142 -9%
Grimes$1,704 $142 -9%
Gustine$1,704 $142 -9%
Holtville$1,704 $142 -9%
Isleton$1,704 $142 -9%
Ivanhoe$1,704 $142 -9%
Jacumba$1,704 $142 -9%
Kaweah$1,704 $142 -9%
Knights Landing$1,704 $142 -9%
Ladera$1,704 $142 -9%
Lake San Marcos$1,704 $142 -9%
Laton$1,704 $142 -9%
Loma Rica$1,704 $142 -9%
Madera$1,704 $142 -9%
Marysville$1,704 $142 -9%
Miranda$1,704 $142 -9%
Niland$1,704 $142 -9%
North Fair Oaks$1,704 $142 -9%
North San Juan$1,704 $142 -9%
Orinda$1,704 $142 -9%
Pleasant Hill$1,704 $142 -9%
Point Reyes Station$1,704 $142 -9%
Portola Valley$1,704 $142 -9%
Rocklin$1,704 $142 -9%
San Mateo$1,704 $142 -9%
San Ramon$1,704 $142 -9%
Santa Nella$1,704 $142 -9%
Shoshone$1,704 $142 -9%
Smartsville$1,704 $142 -9%
Somes Bar$1,704 $142 -9%
Tipton$1,704 $142 -9%
Travis AFB$1,704 $142 -9%
Ventura$1,704 $142 -9%
Westmorland$1,704 $142 -9%
Wheatland$1,704 $142 -9%
Alta$1,692 $141 -10%
Auberry$1,692 $141 -10%
Belden$1,692 $141 -10%
Big River$1,692 $141 -10%
Blocksburg$1,692 $141 -10%
Bridgeport$1,692 $141 -10%
Cardiff-by-the-Sea$1,692 $141 -10%
Death Valley$1,692 $141 -10%
Dos Palos$1,692 $141 -10%
Earp$1,692 $141 -10%
El Dorado Hills$1,692 $141 -10%
Fellows$1,692 $141 -10%
Folsom$1,692 $141 -10%
Foresthill$1,692 $141 -10%
Forestville$1,692 $141 -10%
Glenhaven$1,692 $141 -10%
Harmony$1,692 $141 -10%
Ione$1,692 $141 -10%
Johannesburg$1,692 $141 -10%
Kirkwood$1,692 $141 -10%
Lafayette$1,692 $141 -10%
Laytonville$1,692 $141 -10%
Linda$1,692 $141 -10%
McKittrick$1,692 $141 -10%
Mi-Wuk Village$1,692 $141 -10%
Mira Monte$1,692 $141 -10%
Navarro$1,692 $141 -10%
Pacifica$1,692 $141 -10%
Palo Alto$1,692 $141 -10%
Palo Verde$1,692 $141 -10%
Petaluma$1,692 $141 -10%
Pixley$1,692 $141 -10%
Placerville$1,692 $141 -10%
Posey$1,692 $141 -10%
Reliez Valley$1,692 $141 -10%
Rohnert Park$1,692 $141 -10%
Round Mountain$1,692 $141 -10%
Salyer$1,692 $141 -10%
Samoa$1,692 $141 -10%
San Buenaventura (Ventura)$1,692 $141 -10%
South Dos Palos$1,692 $141 -10%
Three Rivers$1,692 $141 -10%
Villa Grande$1,692 $141 -10%
Whitethorn$1,692 $141 -10%
Wishon$1,692 $141 -10%
Yermo$1,692 $141 -10%
Yolo$1,692 $141 -10%
Acalanes Ridge$1,680 $140 -10%
Bangor$1,680 $140 -10%
Beckwourth$1,680 $140 -10%
Big Sur$1,680 $140 -10%
Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos$1,680 $140 -10%
Boulevard$1,680 $140 -10%
Clearlake Park$1,680 $140 -10%
Colusa$1,680 $140 -10%
Contra Costa Centre$1,680 $140 -10%
Corte Madera$1,680 $140 -10%
Covelo$1,680 $140 -10%
Crowley Lake$1,680 $140 -10%
Dutch Flat$1,680 $140 -10%
East Porterville$1,680 $140 -10%
Finley$1,680 $140 -10%
Georgetown$1,680 $140 -10%
Gold Run$1,680 $140 -10%
Groveland$1,680 $140 -10%
Hollister$1,680 $140 -10%
Homestead Valley$1,680 $140 -10%
Inverness$1,680 $140 -10%
June Lake$1,680 $140 -10%
Kenwood$1,680 $140 -10%
Klamath$1,680 $140 -10%
La Mesa$1,680 $140 -10%
Larkfield-Wikiup$1,680 $140 -10%
Lincoln$1,680 $140 -10%
Lucas Valley-Marinwood$1,680 $140 -10%
Madeline$1,680 $140 -10%
Mammoth Lakes$1,680 $140 -10%
Meiners Oaks$1,680 $140 -10%
Milpitas$1,680 $140 -10%
Mokelumne Hill$1,680 $140 -10%
Moss Landing$1,680 $140 -10%
Newcastle$1,680 $140 -10%
Nubieber$1,680 $140 -10%
Ocotillo$1,680 $140 -10%
Ojai$1,680 $140 -10%
Parker Dam$1,680 $140 -10%
Pine Mountain Lake$1,680 $140 -10%
Porterville$1,680 $140 -10%
Poway$1,680 $140 -10%
Prather$1,680 $140 -10%
Rail Road Flat$1,680 $140 -10%
Raymond$1,680 $140 -10%
Richvale$1,680 $140 -10%
Ridgemark$1,680 $140 -10%
San Carlos$1,680 $140 -10%
Santa Venetia$1,680 $140 -10%
Searles Valley$1,680 $140 -10%
Shingle Springs$1,680 $140 -10%
Soda Springs$1,680 $140 -10%
South Lake Tahoe$1,680 $140 -10%
Termo$1,680 $140 -10%
Trona$1,680 $140 -10%
Wallace$1,680 $140 -10%
Westport$1,680 $140 -10%
Yucca Valley$1,680 $140 -10%
Alleghany$1,668 $139 -11%
Aromas$1,668 $139 -11%
Avenal$1,668 $139 -11%
Bass Lake$1,668 $139 -11%
Berry Creek$1,668 $139 -11%
Boyes Hot Springs$1,668 $139 -11%
Brawley$1,668 $139 -11%
Carpinteria$1,668 $139 -11%
Casmalia$1,668 $139 -11%
Diamond Springs$1,668 $139 -11%
Dixon$1,668 $139 -11%
Douglas Flat$1,668 $139 -11%
Dublin$1,668 $139 -11%
Edwards$1,668 $139 -11%
El Portal$1,668 $139 -11%
El Verano$1,668 $139 -11%
Fetters Hot Springs-Agua Caliente$1,668 $139 -11%
Firebaugh$1,668 $139 -11%
Forks Of Salmon$1,668 $139 -11%
Gualala$1,668 $139 -11%
Guinda$1,668 $139 -11%
Healdsburg$1,668 $139 -11%
Highlands-Baywood Park$1,668 $139 -11%
Huron$1,668 $139 -11%
Leggett$1,668 $139 -11%
Los Altos Hills$1,668 $139 -11%
Martinez$1,668 $139 -11%
Mission Canyon$1,668 $139 -11%
Monte Rio$1,668 $139 -11%
Moss Beach$1,668 $139 -11%
Newberry Springs$1,668 $139 -11%
Nice$1,668 $139 -11%
Old Station$1,668 $139 -11%
Olivehurst$1,668 $139 -11%
Pacheco$1,668 $139 -11%
Penryn$1,668 $139 -11%
Plumas Lake$1,668 $139 -11%
Plymouth$1,668 $139 -11%
Saticoy$1,668 $139 -11%
Sebastopol$1,668 $139 -11%
Sonoma$1,668 $139 -11%
Sunnyvale$1,668 $139 -11%
Tecopa$1,668 $139 -11%
Temelec$1,668 $139 -11%
Toro Canyon$1,668 $139 -11%
Twain$1,668 $139 -11%
Upper Lake$1,668 $139 -11%
Vine Hill$1,668 $139 -11%
Weimar$1,668 $139 -11%
Williams$1,668 $139 -11%
Winters$1,668 $139 -11%
Zamora$1,668 $139 -11%
Beale AFB$1,656 $138 -12%
Big Bend$1,656 $138 -12%
Bloomfield$1,656 $138 -12%
Branscomb$1,656 $138 -12%
Bridgeville$1,656 $138 -12%
Brooktrails$1,656 $138 -12%
Buckhorn$1,656 $138 -12%
Chinese Camp$1,656 $138 -12%
Clearlake Oaks$1,656 $138 -12%
Coarsegold$1,656 $138 -12%
Davenport$1,656 $138 -12%
Floriston$1,656 $138 -12%
Guadalupe$1,656 $138 -12%
Isla Vista$1,656 $138 -12%
Jamestown$1,656 $138 -12%
Kettleman City$1,656 $138 -12%
Landers$1,656 $138 -12%
Lone Pine$1,656 $138 -12%
Long Barn$1,656 $138 -12%
Manchester$1,656 $138 -12%
Mariposa$1,656 $138 -12%
Mill Creek$1,656 $138 -12%
Needles$1,656 $138 -12%
Novato$1,656 $138 -12%
Paskenta$1,656 $138 -12%
Phillipsville$1,656 $138 -12%
Piercy$1,656 $138 -12%
Pioneer$1,656 $138 -12%
Pioneertown$1,656 $138 -12%
Platina$1,656 $138 -12%
Rackerby$1,656 $138 -12%
Redcrest$1,656 $138 -12%
Ripon$1,656 $138 -12%
San Luis Obispo$1,656 $138 -12%
Stratford$1,656 $138 -12%
Vacaville$1,656 $138 -12%
Weldon$1,656 $138 -12%
Wendel$1,656 $138 -12%
Willits$1,656 $138 -12%
Woodland$1,656 $138 -12%
Yorkville$1,656 $138 -12%
Yosemite Lakes$1,656 $138 -12%
Yountville$1,656 $138 -12%
Auburn$1,644 $137 -12%
Bear Valley Springs$1,644 $137 -12%
Benbow$1,644 $137 -12%
Benicia$1,644 $137 -12%
Blythe$1,644 $137 -12%
Boonville$1,644 $137 -12%
Boron$1,644 $137 -12%
Browns Valley$1,644 $137 -12%
Canyon Dam$1,644 $137 -12%
Castella$1,644 $137 -12%
Chualar$1,644 $137 -12%
Clipper Mills$1,644 $137 -12%
Colfax$1,644 $137 -12%
Columbia$1,644 $137 -12%
Corcoran$1,644 $137 -12%
Downieville$1,644 $137 -12%
Eagleville$1,644 $137 -12%
El Granada$1,644 $137 -12%
Esparto$1,644 $137 -12%
Exeter$1,644 $137 -12%
Fiddletown$1,644 $137 -12%
Forbestown$1,644 $137 -12%
Fort Dick$1,644 $137 -12%
Geyserville$1,644 $137 -12%
Glencoe$1,644 $137 -12%
Golden Hills$1,644 $137 -12%
Goodyears Bar$1,644 $137 -12%
Grangeville$1,644 $137 -12%
Half Moon Bay$1,644 $137 -12%
Hanford$1,644 $137 -12%
Home Garden$1,644 $137 -12%
Hornitos$1,644 $137 -12%
Inyokern$1,644 $137 -12%
Joshua Tree$1,644 $137 -12%
Le Grand$1,644 $137 -12%
Lee Vining$1,644 $137 -12%
Lemoore$1,644 $137 -12%
Lemoore Station$1,644 $137 -12%
Little River$1,644 $137 -12%
Loma Mar$1,644 $137 -12%
Los Altos$1,644 $137 -12%
Madison$1,644 $137 -12%
Midpines$1,644 $137 -12%
Mountain Ranch$1,644 $137 -12%
Myers Flat$1,644 $137 -12%
Myrtletown$1,644 $137 -12%
North Auburn$1,644 $137 -12%
Potter Valley$1,644 $137 -12%
Ripley$1,644 $137 -12%
San Miguel$1,644 $137 -12%
Santa Margarita$1,644 $137 -12%
Springville$1,644 $137 -12%
Stallion Springs$1,644 $137 -12%
Tahoma$1,644 $137 -12%
Tehachapi$1,644 $137 -12%
Tres Pinos$1,644 $137 -12%
Tuolumne City$1,644 $137 -12%
Weott$1,644 $137 -12%
Alta Sierra$1,632 $136 -13%
Altaville$1,632 $136 -13%
Armona$1,632 $136 -13%
Avalon$1,632 $136 -13%
Belmont$1,632 $136 -13%
Benton$1,632 $136 -13%
Bodega Bay$1,632 $136 -13%
Borrego Springs$1,632 $136 -13%
Brownsville$1,632 $136 -13%
Burnt Ranch$1,632 $136 -13%
Cambrian Park$1,632 $136 -13%
Capay$1,632 $136 -13%
Clearlake Riviera$1,632 $136 -13%
Comptche$1,632 $136 -13%
Day Valley$1,632 $136 -13%
Goleta$1,632 $136 -13%
Hayfork$1,632 $136 -13%
Jackson$1,632 $136 -13%
Kelseyville$1,632 $136 -13%
Likely$1,632 $136 -13%
Oak Run$1,632 $136 -13%
Orleans$1,632 $136 -13%
Penngrove$1,632 $136 -13%
Petrolia$1,632 $136 -13%
Pine Grove$1,632 $136 -13%
Red Corral$1,632 $136 -13%
Rio Vista$1,632 $136 -13%
San Martin$1,632 $136 -13%
Shaver Lake$1,632 $136 -13%
Soulsbyville$1,632 $136 -13%
Stanford$1,632 $136 -13%
Tomales$1,632 $136 -13%
Walnut Creek$1,632 $136 -13%
Wawona$1,632 $136 -13%
West Point$1,632 $136 -13%
Windsor$1,632 $136 -13%
Yosemite National Park$1,632 $136 -13%
Arbuckle$1,620 $135 -13%
Black Point-Green Point$1,620 $135 -13%
Castle Hill$1,620 $135 -13%
Clio$1,620 $135 -13%
Coalinga$1,620 $135 -13%
Cupertino$1,620 $135 -13%
Davis Creek$1,620 $135 -13%
Dobbins$1,620 $135 -13%
Dos Rios$1,620 $135 -13%
Douglas City$1,620 $135 -13%
Edwards AFB$1,620 $135 -13%
Eureka$1,620 $135 -13%
Fort Bidwell$1,620 $135 -13%
Foster City$1,620 $135 -13%
Homewood$1,620 $135 -13%
Hyampom$1,620 $135 -13%
Independence$1,620 $135 -13%
Kit Carson$1,620 $135 -13%
Lake Nacimiento$1,620 $135 -13%
Meadow Valley$1,620 $135 -13%
Meridian$1,620 $135 -13%
Monterey$1,620 $135 -13%
Morgan Hill$1,620 $135 -13%
North Edwards$1,620 $135 -13%
Paicines$1,620 $135 -13%
Palermo$1,620 $135 -13%
Paso Robles$1,620 $135 -13%
Paynes Creek$1,620 $135 -13%
Pescadero$1,620 $135 -13%
Pleasanton$1,620 $135 -13%
Santee$1,620 $135 -13%
Saranap$1,620 $135 -13%
Spreckels$1,620 $135 -13%
Sutter Creek$1,620 $135 -13%
Truckee$1,620 $135 -13%
Vina$1,620 $135 -13%
Albion$1,608 $134 -14%
Allendale$1,608 $134 -14%
Ben Lomond$1,608 $134 -14%
Calpella$1,608 $134 -14%
Camptonville$1,608 $134 -14%
Carnelian Bay$1,608 $134 -14%
Cedar Ridge$1,608 $134 -14%
Chester$1,608 $134 -14%
Cutten$1,608 $134 -14%
Descanso$1,608 $134 -14%
Dollar Point$1,608 $134 -14%
East Sonora$1,608 $134 -14%
Gonzales$1,608 $134 -14%
Grass Valley$1,608 $134 -14%
Hartley$1,608 $134 -14%
Hopland$1,608 $134 -14%
Humboldt Hill$1,608 $134 -14%
Kelly Ridge$1,608 $134 -14%
Lake of the Pines$1,608 $134 -14%
Lemon Cove$1,608 $134 -14%
Mad River$1,608 $134 -14%
Menlo Park$1,608 $134 -14%
Mono Vista$1,608 $134 -14%
Mountain View$1,608 $134 -14%
O'Brien$1,608 $134 -14%
Oakhurst$1,608 $134 -14%
Orick$1,608 $134 -14%
Oroville$1,608 $134 -14%
Oroville East$1,608 $134 -14%
Phoenix Lake$1,608 $134 -14%
Pine Hills$1,608 $134 -14%
Ruth$1,608 $134 -14%
San Juan Bautista$1,608 $134 -14%
Santa Maria$1,608 $134 -14%
Santa Ynez$1,608 $134 -14%
Seaside$1,608 $134 -14%
Sonora$1,608 $134 -14%
South Oroville$1,608 $134 -14%
Sunnyside-Tahoe City$1,608 $134 -14%
Tahoe City$1,608 $134 -14%
Talmage$1,608 $134 -14%
Topaz$1,608 $134 -14%
Trinity Center$1,608 $134 -14%
Ukiah$1,608 $134 -14%
West Menlo Park$1,608 $134 -14%
Ahwahnee$1,596 $133 -15%
Applegate$1,596 $133 -15%
Artois$1,596 $133 -15%
Avila Beach$1,596 $133 -15%
Avila Beach$1,596 $133 -15%
Butte Valley$1,596 $133 -15%
Concow$1,596 $133 -15%
Davis$1,596 $133 -15%
Fall River Mills$1,596 $133 -15%
Fish Camp$1,596 $133 -15%
Forest Ranch$1,596 $133 -15%
Happy Camp$1,596 $133 -15%
Herlong$1,596 $133 -15%
Kernville$1,596 $133 -15%
Klamath River$1,596 $133 -15%
Kneeland$1,596 $133 -15%
Loyola$1,596 $133 -15%
Lucerne$1,596 $133 -15%
Magalia$1,596 $133 -15%
Manton$1,596 $133 -15%
Maxwell$1,596 $133 -15%
McArthur$1,596 $133 -15%
Mineral$1,596 $133 -15%
Nevada City$1,596 $133 -15%
Patton Village$1,596 $133 -15%
Philo$1,596 $133 -15%
Shell Ridge$1,596 $133 -15%
Soledad$1,596 $133 -15%
Templeton$1,596 $133 -15%
Thermalito$1,596 $133 -15%
Twain Harte$1,596 $133 -15%
Vallecito$1,596 $133 -15%
Volcano$1,596 $133 -15%
Zenia$1,596 $133 -15%
Carmel Valley Village$1,584 $132 -15%
Catheys Valley$1,584 $132 -15%
China Lake Acres$1,584 $132 -15%
Coleville$1,584 $132 -15%
Cotati$1,584 $132 -15%
Doyle$1,584 $132 -15%
Dunnigan$1,584 $132 -15%
Forest Meadows$1,584 $132 -15%
French Gulch$1,584 $132 -15%
Greenville$1,584 $132 -15%
Hydesville$1,584 $132 -15%
Janesville$1,584 $132 -15%
Jolon$1,584 $132 -15%
Korbel$1,584 $132 -15%
Loleta$1,584 $132 -15%
Lompico$1,584 $132 -15%
Los Alamos$1,584 $132 -15%
Meadow Vista$1,584 $132 -15%
Milford$1,584 $132 -15%
Montgomery Creek$1,584 $132 -15%
Monument Hills$1,584 $132 -15%
Murphys$1,584 $132 -15%
New Cuyama$1,584 $132 -15%
Redwood Valley$1,584 $132 -15%
Ridgecrest$1,584 $132 -15%
Santa Cruz$1,584 $132 -15%
Scott Bar$1,584 $132 -15%
Standish$1,584 $132 -15%
Stonyford$1,584 $132 -15%
Taylorsville$1,584 $132 -15%
University of California, Davis$1,584 $132 -15%
Walker$1,584 $132 -15%
Willow Creek$1,584 $132 -15%
Arnold$1,572 $131 -16%
Burney$1,572 $131 -16%
Carlotta$1,572 $131 -16%
Chilcoot$1,572 $131 -16%
Cloverdale$1,572 $131 -16%
Creston$1,572 $131 -16%
Dorris$1,572 $131 -16%
Gridley$1,572 $131 -16%
Grover Beach$1,572 $131 -16%
Live Oak$1,572 $131 -16%
Markleeville$1,572 $131 -16%
Nelson$1,572 $131 -16%
Pismo Beach$1,572 $131 -16%
Rio Dell$1,572 $131 -16%
San Lucas$1,572 $131 -16%
Sierraville$1,572 $131 -16%
Tehama$1,572 $131 -16%
Adin$1,560 $130 -17%
Angels$1,560 $130 -17%
Angels Camp$1,560 $130 -17%
Biggs$1,560 $130 -17%
Bradley$1,560 $130 -17%
Butte City$1,560 $130 -17%
Caspar$1,560 $130 -17%
Cedarville$1,560 $130 -17%
Chico$1,560 $130 -17%
Corning$1,560 $130 -17%
Crescent Mills$1,560 $130 -17%
Elk Creek$1,560 $130 -17%
Felton$1,560 $130 -17%
Gerber$1,560 $130 -17%
Hamilton Branch$1,560 $130 -17%
Lake Almanor Country Club$1,560 $130 -17%
Livermore$1,560 $130 -17%
Lompoc$1,560 $130 -17%
Los Olivos$1,560 $130 -17%
Mount Hermon$1,560 $130 -17%
Nipomo$1,560 $130 -17%
Oceano$1,560 $130 -17%
Proberta$1,560 $130 -17%
Sea Ranch$1,560 $130 -17%
Solvang$1,560 $130 -17%
The Sea Ranch$1,560 $130 -17%
Vandenberg Village$1,560 $130 -17%
Vinton$1,560 $130 -17%
Westwood$1,560 $130 -17%
Witter Springs$1,560 $130 -17%
Zayante$1,560 $130 -17%
Big Bar$1,548 $129 -17%
Bonny Doon$1,548 $129 -17%
Butte Creek Canyon$1,548 $129 -17%
Callahan$1,548 $129 -17%
Carmel-by-the-Sea$1,548 $129 -17%
Cassel$1,548 $129 -17%
Cayucos$1,548 $129 -17%
Delleker$1,548 $129 -17%
Hat Creek$1,548 $129 -17%
Lakeport$1,548 $129 -17%
Marina$1,548 $129 -17%
Mendocino$1,548 $129 -17%
North Lakeport$1,548 $129 -17%
Pasatiempo$1,548 $129 -17%
Portola$1,548 $129 -17%
San Simeon$1,548 $129 -17%
Scotia$1,548 $129 -17%
Seiad Valley$1,548 $129 -17%
Vandenberg AFB$1,548 $129 -17%
Whitmore$1,548 $129 -17%
Atascadero$1,536 $128 -18%
Big Pine$1,536 $128 -18%
Blairsden-Graeagle$1,536 $128 -18%
Calpine$1,536 $128 -18%
Canby$1,536 $128 -18%
Carmel$1,536 $128 -18%
Fort Jones$1,536 $128 -18%
Gasquet$1,536 $128 -18%
Graeagle$1,536 $128 -18%
Junction City$1,536 $128 -18%
Lake City$1,536 $128 -18%
Lewiston$1,536 $128 -18%
Lookout$1,536 $128 -18%
Millville$1,536 $128 -18%
Morro Bay$1,536 $128 -18%
Orcutt$1,536 $128 -18%
Palo Cedro$1,536 $128 -18%
Pine Valley$1,536 $128 -18%
Princeton$1,536 $128 -18%
Sierra City$1,536 $128 -18%
Bayside$1,524 $127 -19%
Bella Vista$1,524 $127 -19%
Buellton$1,524 $127 -19%
Cottonwood$1,524 $127 -19%
Del Rey Oaks$1,524 $127 -19%
Gazelle$1,524 $127 -19%
Hamilton City$1,524 $127 -19%
Lake California$1,524 $127 -19%
Lake Wildwood$1,524 $127 -19%
Lakehead$1,524 $127 -19%
Litchfield$1,524 $127 -19%
Los Molinos$1,524 $127 -19%
Los Ranchos$1,524 $127 -19%
Mountain Gate$1,524 $127 -19%
Paradise$1,524 $127 -19%
Penn Valley$1,524 $127 -19%
Redding$1,524 $127 -19%
Scotts Valley$1,524 $127 -19%
Shasta Lake$1,524 $127 -19%
Soquel$1,524 $127 -19%
Alturas$1,512 $126 -19%
Aptos$1,512 $126 -19%
Arroyo Grande$1,512 $126 -19%
Bishop$1,512 $126 -19%
Callender$1,512 $126 -19%
Cleone$1,512 $126 -19%
Cohasset$1,512 $126 -19%
Daphnedale Park$1,512 $126 -19%
Del Monte Forest$1,512 $126 -19%
Dixon Lane-Meadow Creek$1,512 $126 -19%
Fort Bragg$1,512 $126 -19%
Fortuna$1,512 $126 -19%
Keswick$1,512 $126 -19%
Lockwood$1,512 $126 -19%
Macdoel$1,512 $126 -19%
McCloud$1,512 $126 -19%
Pebble Beach$1,512 $126 -19%
Rio del Mar$1,512 $126 -19%
Round Valley$1,512 $126 -19%
Seacliff$1,512 $126 -19%
Shasta$1,512 $126 -19%
Susanville$1,512 $126 -19%
West Bishop$1,512 $126 -19%
Anderson$1,500 $125 -20%
Durham$1,500 $125 -20%
Ferndale$1,500 $125 -20%
Glenn$1,500 $125 -20%
Greenview$1,500 $125 -20%
Igo$1,500 $125 -20%
Loyalton$1,500 $125 -20%
Pleasure Point$1,500 $125 -20%
Twin Lakes$1,500 $125 -20%
Willows$1,500 $125 -20%
Arcata$1,488 $124 -21%
Capitola$1,488 $124 -21%
East Quincy$1,488 $124 -21%
Fieldbrook$1,488 $124 -21%
Greenhorn$1,488 $124 -21%
Grenada$1,488 $124 -21%
Hornbrook$1,488 $124 -21%
Manila$1,488 $124 -21%
McKinleyville$1,488 $124 -21%
Newell$1,488 $124 -21%
Quincy$1,488 $124 -21%
Tulelake$1,488 $124 -21%
Bertsch-Oceanview$1,476 $123 -21%
Cambria$1,476 $123 -21%
Crescent City$1,476 $123 -21%
King City$1,476 $123 -21%
Orland$1,476 $123 -21%
Pacific Grove$1,476 $123 -21%
Smith River$1,476 $123 -21%
Blue Lake$1,464 $122 -22%
Red Bluff$1,464 $122 -22%
Rough And Ready$1,464 $122 -22%
Trinidad$1,464 $122 -22%
Westhaven-Moonstone$1,464 $122 -22%
Los Osos$1,452 $121 -22%
Shingletown$1,452 $121 -22%
San Ardo$1,440 $120 -23%
Weaverville$1,440 $120 -23%
Dunsmuir$1,428 $119 -24%
Etna$1,428 $119 -24%
Montague$1,416 $118 -24%
Weed$1,392 $116 -26%
Yreka$1,392 $116 -26%
Mount Shasta$1,356 $113 -28%

First published on January 22, 2024 / 11:08 PM PST

