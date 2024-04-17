Car flips over, knocks out power in San Fernando during violent crash

Car knocks out power during crash in San Fernando

A violent single-car crashed knocked out the power in one San Fernando neighborhood Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Truman Street, according to San Fernando Police Department officers.

They arrived to find a completely destroyed electrical box on the side of the road, with an overturned car sitting just feet away.

Circumstances leading up to the grisly crash remain unclear, but police say that the driver was uninjured.

They were taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence after staying at the scene to wait for police.

Southern California Edison has been notified of the power outage, police said.