1 person hospitalized after SUV explodes in Van Nuys parking lot

Los Angeles firefighters and police rushed to a Van Nuys parking lot on Thursday night after an SUV inexplicably exploded.

Pieces of the vehicle flew in every direction. KCAL News

Pieces of the parked vehicle flew in every direction, one of which lodged into a nearby tree. The explosion mangled the rear of the Toyota SUV.

The mangled remains of the SUV that exploded. KCAL News

Paramedics took one person to the hospital after the explosion. His condition is unknown.

The Los Angeles Police Department closed the parking lot following the detonation. Investigators have not released the cause of the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.