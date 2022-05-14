Watch CBS News
Syndicated CBSNLosAngeles

Car doing donuts explodes into fireball in Willowbrook street takeover

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Car doing donuts explodes into fireball in Willowbrook street takeover
Car doing donuts explodes into fireball in Willowbrook street takeover 00:30

A street takeover in Willowbrook ended in flames and arrests.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, about 400 people crowded the intersection of 120th Street and South Central Avenue. That's where a car was doing donuts and caught fire, exploding into a fireball. 

When firefighters responded to extinguish the flames, the large crowd gathered around them and started cheering.

Arrests were made, though it remains unclear how many individuals were apprehended.  

First published on May 14, 2022 / 6:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.