Car doing donuts explodes into fireball in Willowbrook street takeover
A street takeover in Willowbrook ended in flames and arrests.
Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, about 400 people crowded the intersection of 120th Street and South Central Avenue. That's where a car was doing donuts and caught fire, exploding into a fireball.
When firefighters responded to extinguish the flames, the large crowd gathered around them and started cheering.
Arrests were made, though it remains unclear how many individuals were apprehended.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.