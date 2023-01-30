Watch CBS News
Hancock Park: Burglary suspects sought after car crashes into store

By KCAL-News Staff

A stolen car was driven through a storefront window in Hancock Park early Monday morning and police were seeking several burglary suspects.

A white Kia sedan drove through a front display window of Ksubi, a clothing store located at 132 South La Brea Avenue just south of Beverly Blvd., at about 3:50 a.m. Monday.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The car was empty when officers arrived.

A witness who first reported the crashed car said a second vehicle at the scene may have been a get-away accomplice. The witness reported seeing multiple suspects inside the store grabbing merchandise.

Los Angeles Police ran the license plate of the Kia and contacted the owner, a Gardena resident, who had reported the car stolen in Inglewood days earlier.

Police were seeking four to five suspects. No further descriptions were immediately released.

