Hancock Park: Burglary suspects sought after car crashes into store
A stolen car was driven through a storefront window in Hancock Park early Monday morning and police were seeking several burglary suspects.
A white Kia sedan drove through a front display window of Ksubi, a clothing store located at 132 South La Brea Avenue just south of Beverly Blvd., at about 3:50 a.m. Monday.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The car was empty when officers arrived.
A witness who first reported the crashed car said a second vehicle at the scene may have been a get-away accomplice. The witness reported seeing multiple suspects inside the store grabbing merchandise.
Los Angeles Police ran the license plate of the Kia and contacted the owner, a Gardena resident, who had reported the car stolen in Inglewood days earlier.
Police were seeking four to five suspects. No further descriptions were immediately released.
