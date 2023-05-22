Car crashes into sushi restaurant in Studio City; driver flees on foot

A vehicle crashed into a commercial building and came to a stop inside a sushi restaurant in Studio City Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews responded at 1:35 p.m. to the restaurant in the 11800 block of Ventura Boulevard.

Fire crews found the vehicle inside the structure and did a search any injured people, but none were found.

Los Angeles Police Department officers have disclosed that the incident was a hit-and-run, after the driver took off from the scene on foot with a dog in tow. They did not provide any further information on the suspect.

LAFD Urban Search and Rescue specialists were assisting with the removal of the vehicle from the building, said Nicholas Prange with the LAFD.

The structural integrity of the building is being assessed by building and safety officials.

It was unclear what caused the crash. No injuries were reported.