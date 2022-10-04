Watch CBS News
Car crashes into El Monte building, 2 hurt

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Two people were hurt Tuesday after a car crashed into a building in El Monte, according to firefighters. 

It happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 11800 block of East Valley Boulevard in El Monte, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Two people were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the fire department reported. A third person was examined at the scene for a possible injury.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

First published on October 4, 2022 / 11:35 AM

