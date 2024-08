A car crashed into a Canoga Park taco shop Friday night.

The restaurant's name is Tacos Reyes. It is near the intersection of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Saticoy Street.

The driver drove straight through the storefront and into the dining area. A video shows the driver repeatedly ramming a wall shared with an adjacent business. Officers arrested the driver shortly after the ordeal.

The car was parked sideways inside the taco shop when officers arrived. KCAL News

It's unclear if anyone was injured.