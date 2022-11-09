Car crash in Grapevine shuts down all lanes of southbound Interstate 5

All lanes of the southbound side of the Golden State Freeway (5) in Lebec are closed at this moment after a big rig overturned.

The crash took place near Vista Del Lago Road just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

It's unclear at this moment if there were any injuries suffered as a result to this crash.

The big rig was sprawled across all the lanes of the southbound side of the freeway, according to Caltrans.

This is developing news. Check back for more details.