Car crash in Grapevine shuts down all lanes of southbound Interstate 5

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

All lanes of the southbound side of the Golden State Freeway (5) in Lebec are closed at this moment after a big rig overturned.

The crash took place near Vista Del Lago Road just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday. 

It's unclear at this moment if there were any injuries suffered as a result to this crash.

The big rig was sprawled across all the lanes of the southbound side of the freeway, according to Caltrans. 

This is developing news. Check back for more details.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 4:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

