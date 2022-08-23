Car break-ins on the rise in Griffith Park

There's been a rash of car break-ins at Griffith Park, and police want visitors to be vigilant.

The LAPD says there has been an increase of vehicles being broken into and ransacked around the park.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 15: Views of Friends of Griffith Park as they participate with local resident associations in a rally to keep popular Griffith Park trailhead to Hollywood Sign open to public on April 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California on April 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Griffith Park, in the heart of Los Angeles, is one of the largest municipal parks with urban wilderness in the nation. It is home to the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, the Griffith Observatory, the Greek Theatre, and social media famous mountain lion P-22, and has the multiple views of the famed Hollywood signs.

Officials plan a news conference for later Tuesday morning to warn locals and tourists to stay alert and keep their valuables out of sight, and locked up.