Watch CBS News
Local News

Car break-ins on the rise in Griffith Park

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Thieves breaking into cars at Griffith Park
Thieves breaking into cars at Griffith Park 00:15

There's been a rash of car break-ins at Griffith Park, and police want visitors to be vigilant.

The LAPD says there has been an increase of vehicles being broken into and ransacked around the park. 

Exterior and Landmarks
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 15: Views of Friends of Griffith Park as they participate with local resident associations in a rally to keep popular Griffith Park trailhead to Hollywood Sign open to public on April 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California on April 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Griffith Park, in the heart of Los Angeles, is one of the largest municipal parks with urban wilderness in the nation. It is home to the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, the Griffith Observatory, the Greek Theatre, and social media famous mountain lion P-22, and has the multiple views of the famed Hollywood signs.

Officials plan a news conference for later Tuesday morning to warn locals and tourists to stay alert and keep their valuables out of sight, and locked up.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 8:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.