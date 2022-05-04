Captured On Video: Man attacked in Lynwood while collecting signatures

A man was attacked by two other men Sunday on Peach Street in Lynwood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and security cameras captured the incident.

Security video captured a man in his 30's being attacked by two other men in Lynwood.

Neighbors in the area told CBSLA that they believe the victim has autism and are concerned that this was why the man may have been targeted.

The video shows two men approaching the victim, who was collecting signatures, and attack him before getting back in their car and driving away.

The man had told neighbors that he ran into his attackers earlier and asked them if they were registered to vote. It was minutes later that he was attacked by them.

The sheriff's department doesn't have a lot of information on the suspects in the case, but urge anyone who might recognize the individuals to contact the department.