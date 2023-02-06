Watch CBS News
Canyon Country landslide damages homes

By Tina Patel

A landslide at a housing development in Canyon Country Sunday afternoon had some homes in a new development yellow-tagged.

The hillside has dropped almost a foot. A fence and concrete were buckled at the base of landslide on Lambent Way in the new Skyline development.

The homes most affected are on Plume Way, the street above Lambent.

At least three homes were yellow-tagged Monday morning after the Sunday afternoon slide.

Homeowners were allowed to grab belongings but can't stay in the buildings.

The cause of the landslide was not immediately determined, and the hillside was being assessed Monday morning. It was unclear how long the properties would be yellow-tagged in the new housing development.

No injuries were reported.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 5:55 AM

