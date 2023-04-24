Canyon Country barricaded suspect prompts street closures

An armed suspect is reportedly barricaded at a location on the 19000 block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. KCAL News

An armed suspect barricaded at a location on Newhouse Street in Canyon Country prompted the closure of streets in the area Monday morning.

Authorities said homes along the 19000 block of Newhouse Street are also being evacuated as the situation continues in the area. Residents are being taken to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 19513 Drycliff Street.

An armed suspect is reportedly barricaded inside a vehicle on the 19000 block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The suspect is wanted for armed robbery and reportedly led authorities on a pursuit before the standoff started.

Deputies have closed off Delight Street and Whites Canyon Road in the area, and the public was urged to avoid the area.

Canyon Springs Community Elementary School and Preschool are located about a half-mile from the scene and they remain open.

The incident was first reported at about 6:22 a.m. and was ongoing as of 10:20 a.m.

A Special Enforcement Bureau team was responding to the scene.

Further details about the suspect or the incident were not immediately released.

Deputies are currently investigating an armed barricaded suspect on the 19000 block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country. The area of Delight Street and Whites Canyon Road has been closed off. Please avoid the area. We will provided updates as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/xwPDP7hQdw — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) April 24, 2023