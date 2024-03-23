Watch CBS News
Local News

Canopy at Huntington Beach gas station collapses

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Repair work was underway in Huntington Beach after the canopy covering pumps at a gas station collapsed on Saturday. 

It happened at the Chevron station located at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Slater Avenue, according to the Metro Cities Fire Authority. 

The cause of the collapse is not immediately known. 

With SkyCal overhead, the canopy could be seen near the pumps where it fell. The rightmost lane of Beach Boulevard was blocked off to traffic to prevent anyone from turning into the gas station near the collapsed structure. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 23, 2024 / 4:43 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.