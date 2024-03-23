Canopy at Huntington Beach gas station collapses

Repair work was underway in Huntington Beach after the canopy covering pumps at a gas station collapsed on Saturday.

It happened at the Chevron station located at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Slater Avenue, according to the Metro Cities Fire Authority.

The cause of the collapse is not immediately known.

With SkyCal overhead, the canopy could be seen near the pumps where it fell. The rightmost lane of Beach Boulevard was blocked off to traffic to prevent anyone from turning into the gas station near the collapsed structure.

No injuries have been reported.