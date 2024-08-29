Camarillo neighborhood ordered to shelter in place after shooting

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office ordered a Camarillo community to temporarily shelter in place after two people were shot in their neighborhood on Thursday.

The shooting happened just before 5:10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Huerta Court, according to investigators. Deputies said a man and woman sustained gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition. The man showed up at the Camarillo Police Station sometime later.

Deputies took the suspect into custody at Huerta Court, allowing investigators to lift the shelter-in-place order.

Detectives from the agency's Major Crime Unit are trying to determine if the shooting was related to a stabbing that happened at about 1 p.m. near the intersection of Rice Avenue and E. Channel Islands Boulevard. The victim to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to deputies.