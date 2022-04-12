Caltrans completes $11 million restoration of several LA County bridges

After $11 million and a little over a year, Caltrans finished seismic upgrades and restorations on five bridges standing on three freeways in Los Angeles County.

"Preserving the structural integrity of bridges is on of the primary goals of SB 1 funding," said Caltrans District 7 Director Tony Tavares said in a statement. "This project includes three major corridors in Southern California. It ensures the safety of local commuters and supports the efficient and timely movement of goods."

According to Caltrans, the project began in February 2021, was funded by State Bill 1 — the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 — and included work on the Zachary Padilla Avenue, Vernon Avenue over crossings on the 210 Freeway, the Getty Center Drive under crossing on the 405 Freeway. Caltrans also worked on two other bridges on the 605 Freeway: the Lower Azusa Road and Arrow Highway over crossings.

Caltrains officials said the amount of square footage that crews worked on, 141,916, is equivalent to nearly three football fields.