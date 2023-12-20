California's lieutenant governor calls for Donald Trump to be kept off primary ballot, citing the Colorado decision

California follows Colorado's lead as Lt. Governor pushes for Trump's removal from state ballot California follows Colorado's lead as Lt. Governor pushes for Trump's removal from state ballot 02:05

SACRAMENTO – Following Colorado's lead, California's lieutenant governor has sent a letter urging for the removal of Donald Trump from California's 2024 primary ballot.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Supreme Court handed down a landmark decision that former president Trump could not hold public office – citing a Civil War-era provision under the Constitution known as the "insurrection clause."

"We conclude that because President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Secretary to list President Trump as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot," the court's majority wrote in an unsigned opinion.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis' letter, released on Wednesday, called on California's Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber to look for every legal option to remove Trump from the upcoming primary ballot – specifically citing Colorado's decision.

"This decision is about honoring the rule of law in our country and protecting the fundamental pillars of democracy," Kounalakis wrote.

With the certified list of candidates for the March 5, 2024 primary due on Dec. 28, Kounalakis urged Secretary Weber to make a prompt decision.

While Colorado's ruling doesn't apply to other states, lawsuits challenging Trump's candidacy have been filed across half the country.

Trump's campaign has said they will be appealing Colorado's ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision," Steve Cheung, spokesman for the Trump campaign, said in a statement. "We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits."

Trump has retained a dominant lead in most polls on the Republican presidential primary.

Kounalakis is currently acting governor of California, with Gov. Gavin Newsom out of state for family vacation.

Reporting from CBS Colorado contributed to this story.