Californians who want a vote-by-mail ballot have until today to register to vote

Los Angeles voters who want a mail-in ballot have until today to register

Angelenos eager to choose Los Angeles' next mayor have until today to register to vote to receive a ballot in the mail ahead of the June 7 primary election.

Los Angeles is poised to elect a new mayor, city attorney, controller, and new city council members for districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, and 15 on June 7. The June 7 primary will also include elections for the U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state controller, treasurer, attorney general, and several other elected positions.

People can register to vote online at registertovote.ca.gov. Voters who want to check their registration status can do so at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

The Monday deadline is for voters who want to receive a vote-by-mail ballot. Once those arrive, voters can return the completed ballot by mailing it by June 7, dropping it off at a Los Angeles County vote center, or in an official vote-by-mail drop box location.

Anyone who misses Monday's deadline can still register at any L.A. County vote center during the 11-day early voting period and receive a Conditional Voter Registration ballot. The ballot will be counted once it is verified.