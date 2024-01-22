California State Universities reach tentative agreement with staff

The California State University system agreed to a tentative deal with the California Faculty Association, representing nearly 30,000 faculty and staff members, less than a day into the union's five-day strike.

"This historic agreement was won because of members' solidarity, collective action, bravery, and love for each other and our students," Associate Vice President of Lectures Antonio Gallo said in an email to the membership.

The CFA announced the tentative deal Monday night, but the specifics behind the agreement have not been released.

"This is what People Power looks like," Gallo said. "This deal immensely improves working conditions for faculty and strengthens learning conditions for students."

In case anyone forgot, STRIKES WORK! After months of negotiations, our movement for a #betterCSU has paid off! Our members have won a Tentative Agreement with @calstate that includes raising the floor for our most vulnerable faculty, safer workplaces & expanded parental leave.#1u pic.twitter.com/q9VXHO0P6p — California Faculty Association (@CFA_United) January 23, 2024

In a tweet, the union said the tentative agreement expanded parental leave, raised the floor for its "most vulnerable faculty," and included a tenet about safer workplaces.