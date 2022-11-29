California School for the Deaf captures program's first CIF state championship

It's an unbelievable story of pride and sweet revenge for the Cubs from California School for the Deaf.

The football players are heroes on campus, as they come back as state champions, something none of their alumni have ever done since the school's opening in 1953.

"Did this really happen?" head coach Keith Adams recalled in sign language. "I mean, we made history."

On Nov. 18, right at the start of the Thanksgiving break, CSD's football team was in the state championship against First Baptist from Canoga Park, the same team they lost to a year ago.

The Cubs from Riverside's California School for the Deaf captured the programs first-ever CIF state championship. CBSLA

"We told everyone we have unfinished business," said Adams. "We had one goal in mind."

That goal: to win state. In order to achieve their objective the players trained hard in the weight room, obsessively ran over their playbook and watched the game tape. Some players said they even dreamed about the state championship game.

"To play the same team, I was elated," senior co-captain Jory Valencia said in sign language. "No joke. I was not worried about it. I was like 'Yes bring it on — rematch. Here we go.'"

When the big game finally came around, it was touchdown after touchdown as the Cubs piled on the points on their opponents. In the end, the Cubs won 80-22.

It was a special win that was enjoyed by little cubs all the way to the seniors at the school but also a win for the entire deaf community.

"Regarding those that are disabled, thinking that they can't do things, no we have to work harder," said Adams. "Put a goal out and don't have in, whether you can or cannot do, just set the goal. Work hard. Even though we cannot hear, and I think we proved ourselves. we met our goal."

The team hopes to continue their success and believe this win is a the start of a legendary program.

"Continue supporting our legacy," said Valencia. "We've started it. The legacy continues with the next generations and quite honestly my point is don't give up."