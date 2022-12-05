California REAL ID deadline extended

The Department of Homeland Security announced it has extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline another two years, after previously setting a deadline of May 3, 2023.

Due to circumstances relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new deadline for REAL ID enforcement is May 7, 2025. This marks the third pandemic related extension DHS has set.

"DHS continues to work closely with U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories to meet REAL ID requirements," said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. "This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely."

Beginning May 7, 2025, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license, state-issued enhanced driver's license, or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States.

The U.S. began moving toward the requirement after lawmakers passed a 2005 law establishing minimum security standards for driver's licenses and identification documents as recommended by the 9/11 Commission.