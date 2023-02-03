California mountain lion roadway deaths spark wildlife concerns

P-22, L.A.'s most famous mountain lion, captured the hearts of many as he roamed Griffith Park and the Hollywood Hills. He had to be euthanized in December after he was severely injured, likely from being hit by a car.

Now a new University of California, Davis study shows that on average one to two mountain lions are struck each week on California roadways.

Scientists are worried about the impact that's having on their population, and other wild animals in the state.

No one knows exactly how many cougars live in California, but researchers say the numbers may be declining.

The study recommends creating more wildlife crossings like the one currently being built across the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills.

Researchers are also experimenting with artificial-intelligence sensors along roadways that can spot wild animals and warn drivers to slow down or stop.

On Saturday, the Greek Theatre is hosting a sold-out "celebration of life" for P-22. About 6,000 people are expected to attend, and the event will be streamed live.