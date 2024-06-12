Watch CBS News
California Highway Patrol search for pursuit suspect near Reseda

By Matthew Rodriguez

The California Highway Patrol searched for a pursuit suspect near Reseda Wednesday night.

Officers said the pursuit began with the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force, better known as LA Impact. 

It's unclear why the task force started chasing the suspect. LA Impact consists of several federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. It primarily focuses on dismantling mid to major-level drug trafficking organizations.

Officers detained two people who stayed with the pursuit suspect's car.

