Police pursuit of stolen vehicle from Nevada dealership ends in foot bail in Los Angeles

A police pursuit of a reported stolen truck from a Nevada dealership ended in a foot bail in Los Angeles.

The driver was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol after a short foot chase near Halldale Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard.

The driver of the pickup gray truck was seen traveling at high speeds on the 5 Freeway, swerving in between traffic. The driver was in and out of freeway shoulders nearly hitting other vehicles.

While SKYCal lost sight of the pursuit through downtown Los Angeles, the driver was on the southbound 110 Freeway and surface streets.

There was an officer-involved crash coming down the 5 Freeway, following two stolen trucks from a Carson City, Nevada dealership. The driver of one of the stolen trucks was taken into custody at Saticoy Street and Lankershim Boulevard.

The CHP said no injuries were reported in the crash.