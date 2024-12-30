What California's first-in-the-nation clothing recycling law means for the state

California's mandatory clothing recycling program California becomes first state to implement mandatory clothing recycling program 02:10

California is the first state to hold textile and fashion companies responsible for their products from start to finish.

California's Senate Bill 707, also known as the Responsible Textile Recovery Act of 2024, is aimed at establishing a statewide producer responsibility program to address textile waste.

Textile and apparel companies will be required to create drop-off and mail-back programs for unwanted consumer items. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

SB 707 was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 28. The California State Legislature said the emphasis is on minimizing hazardous waste, environmental impacts, and public health impacts.

The bill was introduced in February 2023 by Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton).

"It means a fundamental shift in the way they do business. They have never in the history of the United States been required to take responsibility for the end of life of their product," said Rachel Kibbe, CEO of American Circular Textiles. "What I would like to see out of bills like this is a huge network of resale and thrifting and repair pop-ups. It should be the norm that you walk into any store and a lot of the clothing could be resold."

The California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery's Cal Cycle 2021 report found that 1.2 million tons of textiles were disposed of statewide.

What is California's new clothing recycling law?

SB 707 is a law that will require textile and apparel companies to accept unwanted items with the purpose of recycling them or preparing them for reuse.

Companies will face penalties if they are not in compliance with all requirements under thee law, according to the California State Legislature.

What are clothing companies required to do under the new law?

The bill will require textile companies to form and join a producer responsibility organization (PRO) by July 1, 2026, that will create collection sites, drop-off locations and mail-back programs for post-consumer items.

The approved PRO will have to submit its plan for repairing, reusing and collecting clothing and textiles to California's Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery.

Does the law require consumers to recycle their clothes?

The law will not require consumers to recycle their textile articles, but it does encourage it.

The purpose of the drop-off locations and mail-back programs is to provide consumers with free options to have their items recycled or repaired for reuse, according to the bill text.

Newsom said consumers should not be affected by price increases.